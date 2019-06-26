Those Kardashian babies, am I right? I think we all knew, back in 2018 when Kim, Kylie, and Khloé were having little baby girls within months of each other, that 2019 was going to be all about the Kardashian cousins. Or the triplets, as their family and almost everyone else seems to like to call them. We hoped back then that the little girls would probably be super close to each other, and while fans have seen loads of evidence on social media that Khloé and Kim's daughters were close, what about Kylie's little girl? Well relax everyone — there's video of Stormi and True hugging on a farm, shared by their mothers on social media, that should ease anyone's concerns that Kylie Jenner's little girl was getting left out. Probably I was the only one worried.

True Thompson is the 1-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, as I'm sure you all know but I felt like I should remind you, and 1-year-old Stormi Webster is Kylie Jenner's daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott. While both little girls live close to each other in Los Angeles, California, there haven't been too many photos of just the two of them together. But that was before their magical day at a farm, guys.

The two little girls spent the day together on Tuesday visiting a farm where they got to see horses, goats, and chickens. They were dressed very differently, which made things extra adorable, with Stormi in a t-shirt from her father Travis Scott's Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour and True wearing a pink dress with a delicate little cardigan over top. The two girls looked to be having the time of their lives and even shared a sweet hug at the chicken coop, reminiscent of their mothers' frequent hugs of yore.

The little girls seem to have spent a few days together, in fact. On Sunday, the Lip Kit mogul shared a picture of her daughter Stormi following behind True with the caption: "Sunday with my favorite little people."

This past weekend could have been a difficult one for both Khloé and Kylie, to be honest. The final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on Sunday night, featuring the moment Khloé found out that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly made out with Kylie's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. It was presumably a difficult time for both women to relive on television, so the fact that they appeared to spend the day with their little girls outdoors looks to be a good way to counterbalance an otherwise negative situation.

Of course, not everyone is a big fan of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but at the very least I think they should be given a little credit for keeping their own family so close throughout the years. Whatever else seems to be going on, they are in each other's corner. And it looks like they're passing that family first philosophy on to their kids as well.