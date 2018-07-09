What's better than babies and pizza? Nothing, unless you somehow are able to combine the two, which one woman did to surprise her partner and deliver the pregnancy announcement of the century. (Pun very much intended.) Sure, there are a lot of creative ways to tell your family and friends that you're eating for two (can't stop won't stop with the pizza puns) but this viral pizza box pregnancy announcement honestly takes the pie.

A Twitter user by the name of "bby leesh," who later clarified in a follow-up tweet that she is an employee of Dinos, as Mashable reported, uploaded two photos on July 6, writing: "So this happened at work and I cried for a good minute." One photo was of a note in which a customer asked that the restaurant participate in her pregnancy announcement. "Hi can you please do this for my boyfriend before you call our order?" the note began. "Can you please write boldly inside of the pizza lid: 'The butterflies in my tummy have turned into 2 tiny feet... I'm pregnant."

The note concluded with the customer thanking them for participating, and asking that the handwriting be pretty or at least legible, so that the announcement could be read clearly.

The second photo, of course, was of the pizza box itself, in which the requested message was written, alongside some hearts and butterflies. (For the record, the handwriting was on point.) As of Monday, the post already has more than 20,000 retweets, and over 60,000 favorites. "The pizza place deserves a shout out, this is cute and they made it look even cuter. Congrats," one person replied. "Y’all went above and beyond with the handwriting and everything," said another.

However, one of the funniest responses to the announcement was another Twitter user who confessed that their use of pizza box calligraphy didn't go over as well as it (presumably) did for this mom-to-be. "Maybe if Dominos gave me writing like that, I wouldn’t have been rejected," a user by the name of "jazz" added alongside a photo of a pizza box which was inscribed with the question: "Will you be my girlfriend?" Immediately, followers started responding to the cringe-worthy moment, adding GIFs and other images that expressed their remorse for the situation.

Of course, in the age of social media, pregnancy announcements have become more and more common for those who want to share their happy news with everyone they don't necessarily get to speak to every day of their lives. This is also true of celebrities, who have found cute and creative ways to hint that they are having a baby. Take Cardi B, for example, who silently confirmed pregnancy rumors with a strategic camera pan out during a performance on SNL, as Harper's Bazaar reported.

Other moms follow in the footsteps of reality stars like Deena Cortese, who just last week announced that she was expecting a baby boy through an elaborate photo shoot she did with her husband and dog. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!" she wrote on Instagram. "We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John."

However you want to share the news, what matters most is that it's something that speaks to you, your relationship, and how you want to commemorate the experience of such a life-altering event. And if that means incorporating pizza? Well, it's as relatable as it comes.