I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time last year, so I decided to go all out and pre-order a fancy organic turkey from Whole Foods. It was certainly a hit, and I'll be doing it again because there’s a pretty awesome Whole Foods turkey deal I can't pass up. It was so much fun last year going to Whole Foods to get in line to grab the turkey we pre-ordered (I felt like a real host), and our particular store did a great job setting up the queue so it didn’t take long at all. We got dressed up in Santa hats, grabbed the turkey, and went home and tossed our bird in the brine. But this year will be even more fun because of the savings.

These special savings include both organic and classic turkeys, with organic costing $3.49 per pound and classic costing $2.49 per pound. But if you’re an Amazon Prime member (honestly, who isn't?), you’ll enjoy even bigger savings at $2.99 per pound for organic and $1.99 per pound for classic. Like I did last year, you can also reserve your turkey in advance and pick it up in store to make it a fun, festive tradition. (Or to just make it a quick one-stop shop so you don't get distracted by all of the organic chocolate truffles.)

Whole Foods also has discounts on other Thanksgiving staples like organic jewel sweet potatoes at $1.29 per pound, Bonafide frozen broths and soups at 35% off, and organic cranberries at $2.69 for a 12-ounce bag. (But everyone knows that the canned cranberry sauce with the ridges is better.)

If you're on the hunt for a turkey, this Whole Foods deal is one of the better ones out there. But when it comes to cooking said turkey, might I suggest Ree Drummond’s brine recipe to ensure it stays moist and flavorful? It was quite a hit at my house last year. (Santa hat not necessary.)