Well, it was fun while it lasted. After a few short months that went by faster than a New York minute, three classic Olsen twin movies are leaving Hulu in July. And no, the '90s kid in me is not okay.

In a press release, the streaming service announced everything that's coming and going for the upcoming month, and sadly, fans will have to say goodbye to Billboard Dad, Passport to Paris, and Switching Goals starting on Jul. 31 — a mere three months after Hulu added the iconic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies to its queue on May 1.

Although television viewers are always excited when new shows are added to streaming sites such as Hulu and Netflix, this was something special to millennial audiences. The Olsen twins were two of the biggest movie stars in the late '90s, acting in countless projects that practically defined childhood for kids at the time. That being said, Olsen twin movies are hard to come by, especially in today's digital age. Chances are, unless you have the VHS or DVD copy at home, you probably haven't seen the direct-to-video movies since the early 2000s. So when the news broke that three Olsen twin films were finally becoming available to stream, it came as no surprise that fans rallied around the streaming platform.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

So what happens when Billboard Dad, Passport to Paris, and Switching Goals are taken off of Hulu? While there is a chance that the streaming service will bring them back in the future, for now, your best bet is to buy or rent the movies through sites like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, or YouTube. That is, if you don't want to dust off your old VHS player.

Nonetheless, if you're still dying to relive a piece of your childhood on a major streaming site, Netflix still has the 1995 classic, It Takes Two, available now — and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere soon.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Despite creating a name for themselves in the late '90s, the Olsen twins officially retired from acting in 2012, and even decided not to return for the Full House reboot on Netflix.

“You heard it from me first: They will never come back," Mary-Kate and Ashley's co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, told Us Weekly. “They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!"

That said, the twins have stayed out of the limelight. Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Ashley also shared why they chose this path.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing,” Ashley said. "It’s not really our approach."

YouTube

Hulu might be losing three Mary-Kate and Ashley classics, but their legacy still lives on forever. Who knows? Maybe one day the streaming platform will bring us Our Lips Are Sealed, When in Rome, or even New York Minute.

Billboard Dad, Passport to Paris, and Switching Goals leave Hulu on Jul. 31.