There is something uniquely beautiful about taking the time to actually pause and look at your life. Your success, your journey, and all of the people who inspired you and helped you along the way. Because it's easy to get mired in the boggy, complicated mess of just trying to get through your days. Easy to forget that all of those days are actually creating a life that is hopefully meaningful and rich, a journey worthy of attention. This is exactly what Tia Mowry is doing in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day.

In a new video on Mowry's YouTube channel, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, she shared the beautiful life lessons she's learned from her mom and other women who inspired her along her journey to success, and honestly this seems like the perfect way to celebrate being a woman this month. The mother of two teamed up with the Kin Network, a digital lifestyle network for millennial women to celebrate Women's History Month in March.

Mowry and two other celebs — Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai from The Real — opened up about the women who have inspired them along the way. Mowry chose to open up specifically about the women in her family, and her words are an excellent reminder to pay attention to your own family history for a little motivation and inspiration from strong women.

Tia Mowry's Quick Fix on YouTube

Mowry noted in the video, which airs today, Friday, March 8, across YouTube, Facebook Watch, Amazon Prime, and IGTV, that she was lucky enough to have three generations of strong women in her family to inspire her. Starting with her great-grandmother Cecilia from Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Mowry shared a story about visiting the island with Cecilia by a "tiny" airplane when her great-grandmother was 92 and suffering from Alzheimers. In a situation that might have been frightening, Mowry says, her great-grandmother got up and did a dance to make the kids in the group more comfortable. "Even in that she was fully playful and full of life. So funny, and just amazing," she said.

Mowry went on to point out that she believes her grandmother, who migrated from the Bahamas "on faith" when she was young, is "the reason I am where I am today."

As for Mowry's grandmother, she said she was "very spiritual." And because of her firm belief that you should always look forward and up. "She just really instilled faith in myself, faith in humanity, faith in your dreams," Mowry explained. "She was always just so incredibly supportive with anything I talked about."

Her grandmother also had a room full of pictures of her family where she prayed for all of them, something that means a lot to Mowry to this day. Sadly, her grandmother died on Jan. 6, according to People.

The theme of "strength and faith" continued with Mowry's mother, Darlene Mowry. She was inspired by the fact that her mother never allowed her circumstances to determine her worth. Darlene Mowry joined the army, eventually becoming a drill sergeant. As such, her mother instilled in her a strong work ethic, as Mowry explained: "Being the best and doing the best no matter how small the job is."

All of these women have imprinted a legacy on Tia Mowry that she feels honor-bound to continue with her own 1-year-old daughter, baby Cairo. "I do have a responsibility to show my daughter faith, and strength, and I'm really excited about passing the torch to my daughter," she said in the video.

Clearly taking a pause and considering all of the ways the women in your life inspired you is pretty much the perfect way to honor Women's History Month. What's more, Mowry's episode is only part of a larger week-long event from Kin's celebrations of International Women's Day. On Friday, Mowry as well as Houghton and Mai, are inviting fans to "join the conversation" as they discuss women in the workplace ad more. You can tune into the action on Friday, March 8, during a Facebook Watch party.