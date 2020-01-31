There is no more mixing her up with her twin sister — Tia Mowry's new haircut is so fresh, fun, and the perfect transformation to start off the new year. Everyone deserves a fresh start or a chance to change up their look — and the best place to start is with your hair. A physical transformation can do wonders for the soul, and Mowry's new Instagram post highlights just that.

Mowry took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to show off her fresh face and newly cropped curls. In the selfie, Mowry can be seen wearing a simple black shirt, gold jewelry, and a bare face. She looks absolutely radiant and it does a great job at highlighting her new hairdo.

"It was time!," Mowry captioned the photo. "#shorthair #don'tcare #skin #nomakeup" It's clear that the mom of two is loving her new look. Like, a lot. "#selfcare isn't selfish," she added in the post.

She has a point. Treating yourself to something as small as a new haircut can be one of the most helpful and nice things that you can do for yourself. The little things matter and they certainly add up, especially when you're a busy mom on the go like Mowry is.

Mowry's Instagram followers are in full support of this change.

"Tia you look stunning!!," one commenter wrote.

"Beautiful look on a beautiful person," another commenter added.

Mowry's hair cut is the perfect low maintenance look that someone as busy as her needs. She is currently the star of Netflix's sitcom, Family Reunion, which just got renewed for a second full season, has her own supplement line, and regularly posts videos to her YouTube channel, aptly titled Tia Mowry's Quick Fix. She does this all while raising her two kids, 8-year-old son, Cree, and 2-year-old daughter, Cairo.

While that might sound like a lot to juggle, it's nothing that Mowry can't handle. She does it all while still making time for herself. "I'm just now getting back to taking care of myself," she said in November. But, "this just started two weeks ago."

It seems like she is still keeping up the good work — this new haircut is proof of that.