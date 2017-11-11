Tia Mowry's Quotes About Motherhood Are All About Love
Tia Mowry is about to become a mom for the second time, and she couldn't be more excited. As The Game actress gets ready to welcome a second child with husband Cory Hardrict to join 6-year-old son Cree, she must be thinking about how things will change (because I can tell her; things change once you have as many kids as you have hands, trust me). Tia Mowry's quotes on motherhood prove she's up to the challenge of parenting multiple kids, because the girl is always happy to get super real.
The Sister, Sister actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Hardrict are expecting their second child. In the picture, Hardrict and little Cree are kissing Mowry's baby bump, while she smiles down at the two of them. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji, because obviously no words were needed. Mowry admitted in a 2015 interview with toofab that she had been thinking about having another baby ever since her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, gave birth to her second child, 2-year-old daughter Ariah:
On Her Changing Body
While Mowry recently underwent a body transformation and shed 20 pounds with some healthy lifestyle changes, those changes did not happen overnight. As she explained to Self in 2016, giving birth to son Cree took its toll on her body:
Accepting her body after having Cree was important, and once she adapted to a healthy new lifestyle, Mowry noted an amazing side effect, as she told People:
Getting Emotional
After giving birth to Cree in 2011, Mowry admitted to Momtastic that she was taken aback by the depth of her love for her child:
On Marriage, Post-Baby
Mowry has been with her husband, American Sniper actor Hardrict, for 17 years. And she told Parenting.com that having a baby brought them even closer together as a couple.
Finding Balance
As most moms know, finding a balance between career, kids, and marriage is a constant juggling act. But Mowry believes she has found the key. She told Vibe in 2015:
Here's hoping she remembers to continue to take care of herself throughout her coming pregnancy.