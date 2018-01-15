Tia's Instagram Before 'The Bachelor' Shows This Contestant Has A Big Heart

Call her this season’s Raven Gates if you must, but Tia Booth is anything but a watered down version of the fan favorite from last season. True, the Arkansas natives are best friends in real life and Tia might be reminiscent of Raven, but there’s a lot more to her than her friendships. In fact, Tia’s Instagram before The Bachelor shows off what a big heart she really has. That’s not to say that Raven isn’t amazing herself, but since Tia is the new southern belle on the block and already winning the hearts of fans everywhere, she may just make it as far as her friend did in Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

Apparently, Tia is big on charitable causes and has not only given out of her pocket, but has also participated in marathons in the name of charity, which is kind of amazing. Suffice to say, she might very well be one of the more caring and selfless contestants, especially since she cares for others in a very non-self-serving kind of way and has yet to start any drama this season. (Granted, we're only a couple weeks into everything, but still!)

Tia also has a dog who she seems to be obsessed with, but show me a dog owner who isn’t totally in love with their pet and I’ll assume they’re just made of stone. Even when Tia’s competitive side came out in the demolition derby group date on The Bachelor, she was still all smiles, and judging by her Instagram, I’d say that attitude was totally legitimate.

Back in 2015, Tia ran a half marathon to help raise money for the children of St. Jude’s Research Hospital, making her an official St. Jude’s Hero. In some cases, the races across the country are 26.2 miles, but more often than not, runners can also opt for the half marathon, 10K, or 5K. So if Tia did the half marathon, that’s still a huge accomplishment and for such a good cause.

Tia’s adorable dog, Marlo Quinn (yes, she gets a middle name because she’s amazing) is like Tia’s child for the time being. It’s hard to say when Tia adopted her, but since there are no photos of the dog before February 2017, then it must have been around a year ago. Marlo Quinn was apparently a rescue dog that needed extra care and medication when Tia first brought her home a couple of years ago, but now the pup seems completely healthy.

In June 2016, Tia ran another marathon for St. Jude’s and despite having been inactive as a runner for a while, she seemed totally excited by the idea of doing more to help others. "I was very back & forth about signing up since I haven't been running AT ALL (and my feet are finally back to normal)," she wrote in a caption on Instagram. "But I couldn't miss out on the most rewarding race I've ever done!"

It doesn't look like she participated in any charitable marathons in 2017, but she did use the holidays as another opportunity to give to those in need. She volunteered to be part of the The Salvation Army Angel Tree charity and signed up to provide Christmas gifts to two little kids in need. Not only that, but she used Instagram to urge her friends and followers to do the same.

Tia has arguably one of the biggest hearts out of the contestants this season on The Bachelor and even though there’s still plenty of time left to get to know her better on the show, she already seems totally genuine. So if she gets her heart broken this season, we riot. Just kidding, but seriously, this woman deserves all kinds of love.

