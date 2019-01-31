A small part of your childhood is coming to a close... yes, almost two decades after its inception. The final film of the Toy Story series has finished production, and Toy Story 4's Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are sharing emotional goodbye messages as they say their final lines as Woody and Buzz.

This coming June, Toy Story 4 will be released in theaters, according to The Independent. The film will feature all of our favorite actors as their classic characters, including a highly anticipated return of Bo Peep. But, of course, as exciting as this is, it also means that it's really the end of a pretty amazing era.

To honor all of the work that they have done, the series' stars, Hanks and Allen, shared separate messages on social media, and yeah, they're going to give you some feelings. "Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," Allen shared on Twitter. "Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story... man it's got everything."

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond," Hanks shared along with a photo of the cast filming their last scenes.

It's not the first time one of the series' stars has spoken out about what an emotional — and incredible — experience it has been to do the films, and what it's like to have to have to say goodbye.

In an interview with the BBC, Hanks previously said that the last day of recording was "a moment in history."

"The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you're facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it," he told the BBC. "But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me... When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history... The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting."

Of course, after Andy's final departure in leaving for college at the end of the third movie, it seemed unlikely that the series was going to be able to continue with that plot arch, and yet, it is.

In fact, the film is going to include a new character — Forky — and involve Woody mentoring him in a sense. Basically, it's going to pivot to a focus on Woody taking the position of protagonist.

"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy," Digital Spy reported of the film's synopsis.

The film is set to debut on June 21, according to Entertainment Weekly, and Comicbook.com confirmed that a teaser will premiere after this Sunday's Super Bowl. It's not known what this teaser will reveal about the film, but what we do know for sure it's that it's officially the end of an era, and it's as exciting as it is bittersweet. It's still a number of months yet for production to officially wrap up editing the film, but hey, it's just another thing to look forward to this year.