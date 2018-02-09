Tonga Flag Bearer Returns To The Opening Ceremony Shirtless, & Twitter Lost It

It was the moment so many people were waiting for. The reason we got up so ridiculously early to watch the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. And we weren't disappointed. The Tonga flag bearer returned to the opening ceremony shirtless and oiled up, and Twitter naturally lost it.

The well-appreciated flag bearer for Tonga made a spectacular return to the opening ceremony of the Winter Games on Friday morning. While everyone else at the games was dressed for the severe cold (other than the athletes from Bermuda, who wore shorts to the opening ceremony), the Tonga flag bearer decided to do things a little differently. Olympic athlete Pita Taufatofua showed up wearing a traditional Tongan skirt, slathered in coconut oil and not much else. The internet was pretty excited to see the Olympic athlete and resident Tongan hunk again after his first appearance at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. Taufatofua, who competed in taekwondo in Rio, managed to just barely qualify for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang for the cross-country skiing category. This is reportedly a new sport for the Tongan flag bearer, and honestly I think I speak for all of Twitter and beyond when I say, bless you, sir.

So how does Tonga's only Winter Olympic athlete feel about the attention he's been getting for his shirtless, oiled flag bearing skills? Just fine, apparently.