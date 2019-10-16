Perhaps one of the best things about celebrities getting pregnant in the public eye is the raw honesty and light they shed on previously taboo topics. One person who falls into this category is Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff, as she recently revealed the "single most annoying saying" a pregnant person can her.

On her Instagram Stories Tuesday, Roloff — who is due in November with her second child — said that what bothers her most is when onlookers tell her, "Wow. You look ready to pop!" Her response to these comments? "Ya. Keep that one to yourself in my presence," she quipped.

Um, can I get an heck yeah? There's no reason why another person should compare another person's body to a balloon of some kind. When in doubt, don't say it.

Most recently, Roloff has spoken out against body-shaming pregnant moms as she experiences a pregnancy that she says "has been harder than the last," according to In Touch Weekly. She wrote in a July Instagram post, for instance, that her "body image issues" has had a great impact this time around.

She wrote: "I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever). It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way."

After Roloff — who already has a 2-year-old son named Jackson — was inundated with positive messages from fans, she shared an uplifting update. Pointing out that she hadn't shared a bare bump photo since announcing her pregnancy in May, she penned in a follow-up post:"I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl."

Speaking of Roloff's little girl, it won't be long before she arrives. The reality star is in the home stretch, with the mom keeping busy during Roloff Farms' pumpkin season. It's a hectic time to say the least, as the expecting mama is there every weekend helping out with operations and meeting the family's adoring fans. "I will try my best to be there as much as possible as it’s my favorite time of year," she said in a snap of herself holding a pumpkin. "I can’t wait to meet some of you- the people who make what we do possible!"

Bottom line: Roloff has made it obvious that pregnancy is not all glamorous and that sometimes, as a result of all the physical, mental, and emotional changes, it can take a toll. The last thing a pregnant person needs are unwelcome comments from strangers to exacerbate what may already be a frustrating time. So the next time you think about telling someone they're about to pop (even if you mean no harm), consider saying something encouraging instead.