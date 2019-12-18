Tori Roloff Shares Family Christmas Photo Required Many Outtakes & A Self-Timer

One week before Santa drops by the home of one Little People, Big World family, Tori Roloff shared their 2019 Christmas photos with her adoring followers on Instagram. The festive photo shoot features the TLC family in matching holiday pajamas and some very sweet snaps of the couple's son, 2-year-old Jackson, cuddling up with his newborn sister.

"'Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas!," Tori captioned the sweet, festive photos she shared on Instagram on Dec. 17, adding the relatable behind-the-scenes note that it took them "like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer)."

Tori added that her "Christmas has already been made by [her] family" because 2-year-old Jackson has warmed up to his baby sister Lilah, holding her hand and resting his head on hers in the photos. "He’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar," Tori, who welcomed her daughter with her husband Zach back in November, shared on Instagram.

"I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season... family and being present!!" she concluded the post. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours!"

Tori has previously opened up about Jackson adjusting to life with his baby sister. Earlier this month, for example, Tori revealed on Instagram that Jackson was taking his time connecting with Lilah. "Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find love for our sweet baby J," she wrote.

As for Zach and Tori, they told TLC in a new video that life with Lilah and as parents of two has been perfect. "She has been easy," Zach said of Lilah.

It seems that a little Christmas magic was just what the doctor ordered to help little Jackson feel all warm and fuzzy about his baby sister, like his parents do. And, thankfully, they've got these sweet holiday photos to remember this happy occasion — several self timers and 20 outtakes later.