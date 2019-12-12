Lilah Ray Roloff made her grand debut on Nov. 19, effectively making 2-year-old Jackson Roloff a big brother. And as one might expect, the adjustment has been a process, so it was heartwarming to see Tori Roloff taking her son to the movies for some quality bonding time. Tori shared snaps and videos of the outing to Instagram, giving fans an glimpse into her mission to make Jackson feel special.

As the oldest child of three, I lived for one-on-one hangouts with my parents. This is why Tori taking Jackson to see Frozen 2 while her husband, Zach Roloff, watched Lilah at home brought a smile to my face. Jackson seemed thrilled about the event, adorably telling his mom in one video that they were en route to see a "big show."

In another clip shared Wednesday, Tori revealed that she and Jackson were the only two people in the entire theater. If that's not a dream come true, then I don't know what it is.

Tori also shared a snap of Jackson eating popcorn mixed with what I think are blueberries, but I'm not sure. Either way, he looked happy with his theater snack.

"Loved my date night with my little man," Tori gushed about the movie night.

Of course, Tori couldn't help but miss her new baby, Lilah. But the little girl was in good hands, as the reality star said in a caption featuring a sleeping Lilah, "Girlsie smiling at her dada while mom and Jackson were on a date! My heart is so full."

As for how Jackson is feeling about big brotherhood, Tori admitted it has been an adjustment. "Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J," she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 3.

It's no surprise Jackson is figuring out this whole sibling thing on his own time — it's a big change! But I'm confident Tori and Zach are doing their best to make sure he feels prioritized during this time, as evidenced by this sweet Frozen 2 outing.