It's no secret Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has had a tough second pregnancy. The mom-of-one recently opened up about her struggles in a candid Instagram post, detailing how she has been body-shamed by strangers. The good news in all of this? Tori Roloff's latest pregnancy update proves she's ready to leave the haters and negativity behind. Get ready for some major body positivity vibes, folks.

About a week or so ago, Roloff penned a message about strangers body-shaming her, asking if she was having twins instead of just one baby. Yes, that really happened. And I'll pause here to mention that her post was seriously relatable since this phenomenon has happened to most moms I know, myself included.

"This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last," Tori penned in the candid post. "...I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure....It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way."

Tori, who is already a mom to a son 2-year-old son named Jackson, wasn't kidding when she shared this revelation. Case in point: The mom revealed Monday that she hasn't shared one bare bump photo since announcing her pregnancy in May. "BUMPdate! So I have yet to share one of these this go around," she wrote on Instagram. "Sorry girlsie."

As for what seemed to turn the tide for Tori? I think it's safe to say the support from her fans did the trick. And if you need more evidence, look no further than the adorable photo she shared of herself and Jackson doing some naval-gazing, a clear sign that she is accepting herself exactly as she looks right now (which is fantastic, in any case).

"I also wanted to say thank you to everyone who commented and messaged me about my post on self image," she elaborated in the post, adding that she is officially 20 weeks along and is craving gummy bears. "You all are so fricking sweet. I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl."

Amazing, right? I'm so glad to hear Tori is doing well.

It goes without saying, but countless fans liked the post and and many commented on how great the mom-to-be seems to be doing.

"Love your shares and watching your journey," noted one fan, while another added, "One day you will look back on these photos and wonder why you couldn’t see it in the moment. I see strength, beauty, a complete display of genuineness and authenticity." Preach.

I'm not glad Roloff has had to go through all of this criticism, but I am happy everyone's talking more about this important issue. Not only do expectant moms have to deal with a society's mixed messages about things like beauty and fitness, but they're often pressured to feign perfection. You have to kind of grin and fake it all day when you're pregnant, at least until you get the chance to complain to a loved one.

Anyways, it's obvious Tori will get through this journey with her spirit and self-esteem in tact. Rock on, mama.