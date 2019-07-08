Forget the social media "friends," what about your actual buds that you hang with? How are they when you try to open up about your struggles? Are they able to just sit with you and your feelings? Or do they immediately try to talk you out of your emotions, and put a "positive" spin on your pain?

While it can feel like a reflex to try and cheer up a pal who's having a hard time, sometimes what we really need is to just let our friends feel whatever it is they're feeling. Says Dr. Niebes-Davis: "If you have someone in your life who insists on always looking on the bright side, gently let them know that while they mean well, their response actually makes things worse. Remind them that while encouragement is helpful, validation of your emotions and your experience is even better."

While trying to "stay positive" can of course be a good and sometimes necessary strategy for getting up and plowing through yet another day as a mortal being scurrying over a dying rock floating through space, it's important to stay in tune with how you're really feeling, and to not feel "bullied" into a elated state of being.

And of course, it's equally important to not bully anyone else into a better mood. Dr. Niebes-Davis reminds people to "make sure that you’re not unintentionally dishing out toxic positivity to others. Take the opportunity to model healthy and compassionate support for others, leaving space for both the positive and the negative."

And that's what's it's all about, right? The positive and the negative. As writer Harlan Ellison so wisely mused: "For without pain, there can be no pleasure. Without sadness, there can be no happiness. Without misery there can be no beauty. And without these, life is endless, hopeless, doomed and damned." The quote is unfortunately a bit too long for a Target tank. Which is a shame, because I would totally buy that and wear it to the beach.

‌Remember — feeling lousy or sad or at a loss isn't in any way a failure. It's just a part of ye olde human experience.