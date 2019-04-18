When I was a kid, I think my parents should most definitely have bought stock in Pepperidge Farm, solely for the amount of Goldfish crackers I consumed. I remember my parents would buy those ginormous cartons of Goldfish that looked like super-sized milk cartons. One of my first memories I distinctly remember was being 4 years old and watching Dirty Dancing with my hand in a carton of Goldfish. So imagine my delight to find out Pepperidge Farm is coming out with Toy Story 4 Goldfish crackers that I can scarf down — I mean, give to my son to try.

Toy Story 4 Goldfish crackers will be hitting the shelves on May 1 and they’ll only be $2.50, so you can most definitely justify purchasing a few (or a lot). Plus their release is perfect timing for those summer beach and pool days (and for when your kids are home for summer break and will be endlessly snacking at home). And do I even have to mention how perfect they are for the much-anticipated release of Toy Story 4 on June 21? Goldfish in general are just the perfect summer snack because they’re light, just filling enough, and they are packed with cheddary delicious goodness. And who can forget the satisfying crunch and hint of salt?

So what makes these Toy Story 4 Goldfish crackers different from the original delicious Goldfish? Well for one, the coloring of the crackers will be the official Toy Story blue mixed in with the original “Goldfish orange.” And the best part is there will be special edition shaped Goldfish in the images of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. But if you just can’t wait for the Toy Story 4 crackers to hit the shelves, Pepperidge Farm currently has Incredibles 2 Snack Crackers that come in red and orange Goldfish colors and they have yellow crackers shaped in the Incredibles logo. Plus there’s The Incredibles trivia on the back of the bag.

For what it’s worth, Goldfish crackers are “baked with real cheese and colors sourced from plants, and are made with no artificial preservatives or flavors,” in case you were worried. In fact, I just learned that the crackers are colored using “a mix of beet juice concentrate and paprika extracted from sweet red peppers,” according to their website. But other than the potential for your kid to become addicted to them like I was (and still am), I think these are arguably not terrible for your kids and they’re delicious snacks. I mean, I’m still here and healthy and like I said, I ate them by the carton in the ‘80s.

But seriously, y’all, go snatch up these Toy Story 4 Goldfish crackers from your nearest supermarket or big box store. They’re just $2.50. Plus, what better way to celebrate one of the greatest movie franchises ever and the release of the new movie on June 21 than by eating these delicious crackers made to honor it? Your taste buds will be so happy to infinity and beyond, trust me.