In case you missed it, 1-year-old Stormi is currently the proud new owner of a Cape Cod-style playhouse. Seriously, the new digs rival my own apartment. But just when you thought this little girl's Christmas couldn't get any better, Travis Scott surprised Stormi with a visit from her favorite Trolls character.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of little Stormi playing with Poppy, aka her fave character from Trolls. The surprise was thanks to Stormi's dad, as Jenner wrote in her Instagram Stories, according to Billboard, “Thank you @Trolls and @travisscott for surprising Stormi." What a genius idea, no?

As for the footage, one scene shows Stormi literally frolicking with Poppy in her backyard (I could watch this all day), while another clip features the tyke adorably shrieking, "It's Poppy! It's Poppy!" And in the final shot from the series, Stormi is seen giving Poppy a giant hug in front of Trolls swag.

If you follow Jenner, then you already know Stormi is a massive Trolls fan. Earlier this month, for example, Jenner shared a video of her little girl dancing along to the 2016 movie. "We watch this everyday @trolls," the mom wrote in her Instagram Stories, according to E! News.

As of this writing, it's not yet clear what Stormi received for Christmas day, but I do know she got an incredible playhouse on Dec. 23. The Cape Cod-style mansion features a four-stove gas range, original hardwood flooring, air conditioning, and its very own loft, to name a few enviable perks.

So enjoy, Stormi! It's clear you've won Christmas this year.