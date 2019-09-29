He might not be a member of the Kardashian clan anymore, but he'll always have a special connection with Khloé and their precious daughter. Case in point: Tristan Thompson shared a video tribute to baby True that will make your heart melt.

The NBA star, whose social media is generally more professionally-related, posted a rare look at his life as dad to True, 17 months, when he took the cutie to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles for a sweet daddy-daughter outing.

In the video posted to Thompson's Instagram account Saturday, True is seen sending a big kiss to mommy Khloé before digging into an awesome day with dad that included rides, a visit to the arcade to win a Minions toy, a visit to the amusement park's Harry Potter area, and, of course, a picture by the official Universal Studios sign.

"This made my heart smile," Thompson captioned the video. "I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!"

The touching montage really shows how the pair are bonded, as it features some of the cutest laughs ever. And with their lookalike smiles, it's such an uplifting clip to watch.

Fans agreed. "This is beautiful brotha!," wrote one, while another added that "True is a sweetie pie."

Thompson, who has left a number of supportive comments about Kardashian on his Instagram, including an ultra-sweet birthday tribute to Khloe back in June, seems to be on a mission to be an involved dad and supportive ex. “Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” People quoted a family friend as saying. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.” And this was evident when Thompson previously shared a fun pic of him and True sporting similar expressions at tots gymnastics class, with the caption "Twins."

Cuteness aside, if you're not too familiar with Thompson and his breakup with True's mom, here's a brief rundown: The Cleveland Cavaliers star, who also has son Prince, 2, from a previous relationship, dealt with allegations of infidelity during his time with Kardashian, as NBC's Today reported, including during her 2018 pregnancy. Then the pair split for good earlier this year following rumors that Thompson cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the cheating allegations.

Regardless of the drama, True's parents appear determined to take the high road in co-parenting their gorgeous baby.

When an indignant fan posted in support of Kardashian in the wake of the alleged cheating scandal, for example, the reality star defended Thompson, posting, "He is a good dad to her... My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that."

So many kids of divorce are now grown parents with families of our own, and two people putting aside their own complicated personal history for the sake of their little one speaks to me on a person level. It's difficult to grow up with folks who can't communicate and aren't on the same team, so I'm glad to see Kardashian and Tristan putting their drama aside for the sake of True.

Kardashian and Thompson seem very determined to provide True with a sense of emotional safety and family harmony. It's pretty admirable that, even if their own story didn't end happily ever after, True's life will involve a fairytale amount of devotion. Cute tribute videos and all.