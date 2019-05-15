If your family is a fan of the 2016 movie, Trolls, then there's a good chance you're eager to learn more about Trolls Live!, an original touring production featuring many of the film's beloved characters. Making matters even more exciting? The Trolls Live! tour dates will start in November, which means fans of this fun franchise have a lot to look forward to this upcoming holiday season.

There are plenty of kid-oriented live shows out there, including Dora the Explorer Live! and Peppa Pig's Surprise!, to name a few notable examples. Trolls has since entered the mix with Trolls Live!, a show that promises "music, glitter, humor and happiness that only the Trolls can create," according to the tour's official website.

Glitter and happiness? Yes, please.

Luckily for excited fans, the upcoming tour isn't too far off — in fact, the first tour date is on Nov. 16, 2019, just six months away from now. And by the looks of it, the tour will continue all throughout the holiday season, up until March 1, 2020.

Translation: You can Trolls it up all winter long, which is perfect for families who are in search of something exciting to do during those long holiday breaks. Talk about an easy distraction for busy parents, right?

Trolls LIVE! on YouTube

Arguably the best part about this tour, however, is its reach. The production will visit a whopping 60-plus cities, all the way from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can find the full list of cities and dates on the tour's website, and tickets are available for purchase on sites like Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Tickets went on sale Friday, May 3 (the pre-sale was on Wednesday, April 24), so it's probably a good idea to snag your seats while space is still available. And if you're working with a tight budget this holiday season, it's important to mention that you can purchase cheaper tickets (about $19 a pop) if you sit in one of the back rows. But if you're feeling very festive this year, you can buy a $119 VIP package that includes premium main floor seating, a meet and greet session with Poppy and Branch, and exclusive photo-ops, to name a few perks.

No matter your budget, however, the show will be a fun time for all. Want some proof? Look no further than the production's engaging plot synopsis, which states, according to its official website: "The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show!"

You can't go wrong with a show that bills itself as "Trolls-tastic," folks.

In addition to the upcoming Trolls Live! tour, kids can look forward to the next Trolls feature film, Trolls World Tour (2020), and the original Netflix series DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Phew, that's a lot of trolls.

Even if you're not the biggest Trolls fan out there, the tour could be an enjoyable opportunity to celebrate the 2019 holiday season with your kiddos, glitter and all. And thanks to the wide range of tour dates, you have plenty of opportunities to witness these fun characters in action.