Khloé Kardashian knows a little something about how to apply makeup, but that doesn't mean she can't reach out for a little help every once in a while. Especially if her helper is super adorable and very generous with blowing kisses and such. Yes, that's right everyone, True Thompson is Khloé Kardashian's "makeup assistant" — but only after she's had a nap to put her in a good mood, of course. This is probably true of every job ever, so perhaps employers should take note.

True is the 1-year-old daughter of the Revenge Body host and Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson. She is also the sweet little star of her mother's social media feed, as any one of Khloé's more than 96 million Instagram followers could tell you. Sure, she uses her Instagram for more than just sharing really cute photos of her daughter at a pajama party with cousins North West and Penelope Disick; Khloé also uses her social media platform to promote her many business ventures.

But the real sweet spot seems to be when she can combine all of those things into a perfect storm of cuteness. Like when the proud mom shared an everyday makeup tutorial video with Vogue... and with the real star, True Thompson.

Vogue on YouTube

Khloé walks followers through her regular makeup routine that involves several steps of moisturizing, which I am definitely guilty of skipping myself. But as she is doing so, little True comes wandering in and out of the room, babbling away happily. The busy mom admits that she needs a lot of hydration like most moms due to "lack of sleep, you're not taking care of yourself as much as you used to, it's more about the baby."

But I mean, look at this baby.

True isn't just window decoration for her mom in the background of this makeup tutorial either. As Khloé explains partway through the video, "True is definitely my makeup assistant. She loves to hand me brushes. She eats my sponges." (Note to makeup assistants, I wouldn't copy the sponge eating"). The little girl also loves pink Q-tips because who doesn't?

Eventually it is True's nap time so she blows a kiss and she's off camera, leaving her mother to fend for herself with her makeup.

True Thompson isn't the only Kardashian kid to get in on the makeup assistant game. Kim Kardashian West's 7-year-old daughter North West has made a bit of a name for herself doing her mom's makeup, although if things go wrong she might be a bit less than professional about it. Back in November Kim shared a series of tweets following North's efforts to help her with her makeup that culminated in a screaming fit on the floor, according to Teen Vogue.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, also featured her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, but the little girl politely let her mother do most of the work.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

The Kardashian/Jenner kids are starting young with their makeup tutorials, even younger than their own parents. So now take a moment and just imagine how amazing they are going to be at contouring by the time they're teenagers.