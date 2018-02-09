Trump Says He Hopes Rob Porter Has A “Great Career,” & Twitter Is So Pissed

On Wednesday, Rob Porter, a senior White House aide, resigned abruptly amid allegations of domestic violence from two former wives, according to CNN. In a press conference addressing the resignation, President Donald Trump said he hopes Rob Porter has a "great career." And, rightfully, all of Twitter is pissed at Trump for defending an alleged abuser.

In two interviews with CNN Wednesday, Porter's two ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, detailed a long history of physical and emotional abuse that led to their respective divorces. Holderness, Porter's first wife, told CNN that the alleged physical violence began soon after they married in 2003, and continued throughout their marriage until their eventual divorce. Willoughby, his second wife, said the alleged emotional abuse she had "already become familiar" with in their relationship became "more intense" during and after their honeymoon in 2009. They divorced in 2013, according to CNN.

Porter released a statement quickly after he resigned denying any incidents of abuse, CNN reported. The former White House aide called the allegations "outrageous," and claimed that they are "simply false." He continued in his statement: "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump praised Porter's performance as a White House employee, wishing him professional success in the future, Vox reported. The president said at the press conference, according to Vox,

We wish him well, he worked very hard. We found out about it recently and I was surprised by it, but we certainly wish him well, and it’s a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career, and he will have a great career ahead of him.

He also maintained that Porter is innocent of the domestic violence allegations because, you know, Porter denied the reports. Among the evidence against Porter, Vox noted, is an order of protection filed by Willoughby, and a photograph of Holderness with a black eye she said Porter caused when he allegedly punched her in the face in 2005. Trump failed to acknowledge either of Porter's ex-wives in his statement.

The president continued, according to Vox,

It was very said when we heard about it, and certainly he’s also very sad. Now he also, as you probably know, he says he’s innocent. And I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent. So you’ll have to talk to him about that.

Trump's comments, though, contradict the prepared statement White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah gave to reporters on Thursday afternoon.

More to come...