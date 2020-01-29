In the weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from their roles as senior royals, the two have stayed as far away from media coverage as they can. But that doesn't mean royal watchers have lost interest in them. Far from it, of course. So it should come as a shock to exactly no one that a TV special about Markle and Prince Harry's royal split is about to air.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, ABC is set to launch a new documentary about Markle and Prince Harry's decision to retreat from royal life and work towards becoming independent. The special is called Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown, and will include interviews from people who have been close to the royal family as well as the couple. People like Prince Harry's friend and polo star Nacho Figueras, who is also a partner in his Sentebale charity efforts.

Figueras has previously spoken out in Prince Harry's defense in the past, particularly last summer when the new father of baby Archie was accused of not being a good parent because he attended a charity polo match. Figueras told Harper's Bazaar the headlines about the event should have read, "'What a great guy. He leaves his 2-week-old son and wife, [who] he loves and misses, to take a trip for 24 hours to help vulnerable children in Africa.' That's really the headline."

And this sort of issue is the crux of the couple's decision to make a new life for themselves, it seems.

Figueras is not the only royal confidante taking part in the special. Also on hand will be the Governor of Edinburgh Castle Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, who is a royal intimate, and the American-born wife of the heir apparent to the Earl of Sandwich Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke. The diversity of the people being interviewed is expected to shed some light on the difficult decision Markle and Prince Harry made to step away.

As for the couple themselves, they are currently ensconced on Vancouver Island off the west coast of Canada, where they reportedly plan to live at least part of the time with their little boy Archie. Prince Harry opened up a little about the situation when he was in the United Kingdom during a visit to an event supporting his Sentabele charity. "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," he said. "And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

For anyone who wants to get an insider's look on the unprecedented decision Prince Harry and Markle made in January, you can catch Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 29.