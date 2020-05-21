The skies are sunnier and the air is warmer as summer starts to roll in. This is the perfect time of year to stock your freezer with sweet treats for the whole family to enjoy. At the top of my list is the new TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bar, which promises to be a crunchy, creamy, cold delight on a hot summer day.

Nothing says summer like a visit from the neighborhood ice cream truck, right? Well, TWIX has found a way to bring that idyllic summertime experience of snagging your favorite ice cream bar right to your freezer with the new Cookies & Creme version of TWIX Ice Cream Bars. I used to live for hearing the sound of the ice cream truck rolling down my street, but now all I don't even have to leave my air conditioned house.

The best part about these new ice cream bars? You won't have to choose between a left TWIX or a right TWIX to enjoy them. Each bar features creamy vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate cookie pieces, topped with crunchy cookies pieces and caramel. Just like the candy bar, each ice cream bar is completely coated in delectable milk chocolate.

The new bars will be sold in big box retail stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores nationwide in multipack boxes of six for a suggested retail price of $4.29. Individually wrapped bars are also available. I can just imagine making an excuse to run into the gas station anytime I need to go somewhere this summer, just to pick up a bar (or two) to enjoy a small moment of cookie and ice-cream-filled bliss.

It's basically an ice cream lovers dream wrapped up in a candy bar package. You'll get that signature TWIX cookie crunch with each and every bite, plus experience the refreshing coolness of creamy ice cream.

To celebrate the release of their newest creation, the Mars corporation plans to gift their fans in need of a smile this summer with boxes of TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars. The company is encouraging ice cream enthusiasts to post on social media using #TwixIceCream for consideration.