When the news of Kylie Jenner's then-rumored pregnancy broke, those close to her completely refrained from making official comment on it. Fans and the media alike anxiously awaited confirmation from Jenner or another official source — not least of which was her long-term ex-boyfriend, Tyga. Months later and with all of the rumors finally confirmed, Tyga has addressed Kylie Jenner's baby news and his comments are reassuring for those who worried that bad blood remained between the two. While he didn't go into detail, he made it clear that he and Jenner are on good terms.

Tyga appeared on Complex’s web series "Everyday Struggle" to discuss his new album when he was asked about Jenner and her newborn daughter, Stormi. According to Capital XTRA, co-host of the show DJ Akademiks asked him, "Did Kylie really f*ck you up like that man?" referring to rumors that the two had a nasty breakup. But he was quick to respond that they broke up for a fairly common reason.

"You just get older, you get me. It was a relationship in front of the world and that was it," he said. He went on to explain that there was no animosity between the two of them, saying, "She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems."

Complex News on YouTube

