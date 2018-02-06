Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Mental Health In A Powerful Video, & It's So Important For Dads
Millions of people in the U.S. suffer from with mental illness each year, but despite how common it is, many people still do not feel comfortable sharing their struggles. One Teen Mom star is out to change that. In a recent Instagram post, Tyler Baltierra opened up about his mental health. Along with sharing his own mental state, Baltierra also touched on the importance of talking about mental health and his message is really powerful — especially for dads.
Baltierra shared a video to Instagram on Monday night during which he tearfully told viewers that he is having a "bad day." He explained in the caption for his video that he considered deleting the post, but thought about it more and decided to share with the intent of further opening up a conversation about mental health. "If I can at least connect with one person through this & let them know that they aren’t alone in their struggles. It will make being vulnerable worth it," he wrote.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that approximately one in five adults in the U.S.— which boils down to 43.8 million, or 18.5 percent —experiences some form of mental illness in a given year. Chances are, someone you know struggles with their mental health in one way or another, despite the fact that the norm is to keep quiet about it, according to Psychology Today. It is this silence that keeps many people from feeling comfortable asking for help when they need it. Baltierra is doing his part to change that.
The video shows Baltierra silently crying as he explains his feelings and encourages others to do the same:
And this isn't the first time Baltierra opened up about his mental health publicly. In January, he posted a similar video where he said that he was attending therapy and emphasized the importance of self care:
Baltierra's followers certainly seem to appreciate his candor. One user shared their story about their own struggles with mental illness and how they relate to his experience:
Another praised Baltierra for being "real" about what he is going through:
And Baltierra's openness is especially powerful because he is a father to a child he and Catelynn ultimately put up for adoption. Dads, though they can face postpartum depression just like moms, are often told they need to hide their feelings and stay strong for their spouse or for their family.
Both Baltierra and his wife Catelynn have been proactive about getting help when they need it. Catelynn is currently attending rehab for the third time to combat struggles resulting from childhood trauma, according to People, and she also sought help last year for suicidal thoughts. It is good to know that the two are making their health a priority and getting the help that they need. It is a great example for those in need of similar care.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.