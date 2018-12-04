Teen Mom OG stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra have been through a lot in their 13 years together. And most recently, Tyler and Catelynn decided to live separately for the the betterment of their marriage. As for how Tyler and Cate's daughter, Nova, is dealing with the change? Tyler is confident their 3-year-old will be OK.

All marriages and relationships go through changes from time to time, a reality Tyler and Catelynn know all too well. Everything came to a head after Catelynn returned home from an Arizona-based rehab facility where she sought treatment for various mental health issues. Catelynn had numerous stays at the center, while Tyler was at home holding down the fort with Nova.

Of course, Tyler was supportive of Catelynn throughout her personal journey. The dad flew out to visit Catelynn on occasion, and he wrote an emotional message about the situation on Instagram in November 2017.

"Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help," he wrote, according to Hollywood Life. “As long as I am alive, you will never be alone – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!"

But Tyler eventually felt like he wasn't spending enough time focusing on his own needs, so he sought out his own therapist for help. The sessions made Tyler realize his need for space, and during a couple's retreat to Arizona, he suggested to Catelynn that they live separately for 30 days.

Catelynn agreed, stating on an episode of TMOG, according to MTV:

For God’s sakes, we were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood, and we made it through that sh—t. I always said, if we can make it through that, we can make it through anything. Something like this shouldn’t break us.

Catelynn and Tyler's personal issues aside, there was also Nova's feelings to consider. Luckily, Nova is dealing with the new change just fine.

“We’ve been letting her kind of doing whatever she feels like she needs to do. Sometimes she’ll come hang out with me for a couple hours then she’ll have to go home. We still eat dinner together,” Tyler explained in a conversation with Us Weekly's "Watch With Us" podcast.

Awesome, right? It sounds like Catelynn and Tyler have developed a nice rhythm with their new normal. He added:

When you say "separation," everyone’s like, "Oh my god, a separation?" It’s not like we’re seeing other people or we’re not talking at all or not spending time with each other. I’ve been here at the house fixing stuff up while she and Nova have been here. Honestly [we’re] taking our space when we need it. Nova’s been really surprisingly taking it really well. She’s been really great with everything.

Although it's unclear at this time if the couple's living situation will change once baby Tezlee is born, it's clear that Tyler and Catelynn's arrangement is working for now. And the best part? Nova is doing just fine.

