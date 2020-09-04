There’s nothing like the crisp crack of a new notebook’s spine, the zip of a mint backpack, or a fresh pencil case free of ink smudges and eraser dust. Whether your kids are going to school in-person or you’re opting for at-home learning, they’ll need some new gear — and unicorn school supplies are all the rage. Why not make the start of the year a little extra majestic?

It's hard to know exactly what the school year holds, but one thing's for sure: We could all use a little magic right now (and if someone told me unicorns were real, it'd be one of the less surprising things I've heard this year). From sequin backpacks to pencil cases and even 2020's newest school supply, face masks for kids, these products all deliver on the unicorn-front while helping your children stay organized. Plus, who doesn't want to learn facts or do math on a unicorn calculator or index cards?

With a range of price-points on this list, there's something for every budget (because only you know if your little one has a tendency to destroy that pricey backpack they had to have). And we've gone beyond basic supplies to include pompoms, lunch solutions, and even an iPad case (but you'd better get shopping, because this stuff is guaranteed to sell out fast).

1. A Hardback Notebook Sophie Corrigan Pink Unicorn Notebook Paper | $26.99 see on papier This hardcover notebook featuring playful unicorns against a pink background is sturdy enough to get thrown in the backpack every day. You get to decide if you wanted unlined, lined, or bulleted paper, and this also comes in a soft cover option for $20.99.

2. A Pom Pom Pen Pom Pom Ballpoint Pen Office Depot | $2 $1.50 see on office depot I've had my heart set on a pom pom pen ever since I saw Cher with one in Clueless. This black-ink ballpoint has a fuzzy top plus a unicorn head that may actually make your kid want to pick up a pen and finish their homework.

3. A Stationary Set Unicorn Pencil Case Stationary Set Amazon | $18.95 see on amazon Everything a kid needs for a majestical school day comes in this cute pencil case. The set includes 12 pencils (you can choose between pink, purple, or green erasers), three unicorn erasers, a pen that comes with retractable ink in a bunch of colors, plus a small sharpener.

4. A Backpack & Lunch Bag Set OMG Accessories Queen Miss Gwen Sequins Backpack Bundle Maisonette | $65 see on maisonette Whether or not they're going to and from school, it's still nice to have a backpack for keep books and notes in one place. Finished with iridescent sequins and a sparkly unicorn horn, these backpack and lunch bag set is ideal for days on-the-go (even if you only make it as far as the backyard).

5. The New School Supply: A Mask BLM Blue Unicorn Gifts Kids Mask Redbubble | $11.45 see on rednbubble Like it or not, masks are now part of the back to school supply list, especially if your child will be attending in-person school. This one features a dancing unicorn and is made, as the graphic suggest, by a Black-owned company. It comes in two sizes: extra small which should git ages 3-7, and small for ages 8-12.

6. A Kit With A Ruler Pastel Ombre Glitter Unicorn Stationary Set Claire's | $14.99 $8.99 see on claire's You'll get a whole lot of supplies for under $10 with this kit that includes a ruler, pencil, eraser, sharpener, notebook, and mini notepad. Claire's always delivers on the trendy, glittery options, and this unicorn set is no exception.

7. A Personalized Pencil Case Aqua Unicorn Mackenzie Pencil Case Pottery Barn Kids | $10.50 $8 see on pottery barn kids The only thing better than unicorns is rainbows and unicorns, and this Pottery Barn pencil case delivers. It keeps pens organized but can also be used to as a makeup holder or a travel toiletry case. Plus, for an extra $12 you can get this monogrammed with your child's name or initials.

8. Metallic Backpack Kids Unicorn Junior Backpack Gap | $49.95 see on gap So you may not think a metallic unicorn backpack screams, "subtle," but this one with it's lowkey horn and ears against a solid purple background actually is kind of understated in a fun way. It has two compartments and a side water bottle holder, plus it's made with 70% recycled polyester so it can be easily wiped clean.

9. New Kicks Kids' Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker Famous Footwear | $39.99 Available In Sizes 13-3 see on famous footwear It may not be notebooks or cute erasers, but nothing says "new school year," like a pair of fresh shoes. Unicorn fans will flip for these cool Converse high-tops in a multicolor unicorn print.

10. A Pen That Doubles As A Figurine Unicorn Pen World Market | $6.99 $3.49 see on world market Unicorn-lovers may want to play with this pen more than they want to do worksheets because it looks just like a little figurine when the cap is on. Every letter they make will get infused with a bit of magic from this black ink ballpoint pen.

11. A Unicorn Calculator Unicorn Calculator K-Mart | $6 see on k-mart Even algebra becomes irresistible with this unicorn calculator featuring big eyes and a colorful horn. This calc can handle all basic functions, plus it comes with the appropriate battery so you save a trip to the store.

12. A Pencil Sharpener Creatology™ Unicorn Pencil Sharpener Michael's | $1.99 $1.19 see on michael's One of the things I vividly remember from elementary school was how freeing it was to be able to stand at anytime to go sharpen my pencil. Kids can keep this in their case for sharpening anywhere, or if you're doing remote learning, you could keep the sharpener across the room; I guarantee they'll have the sharpest pencils around.

13. Index Cards Creatology™ Unicorn Ring-Bound Index Cards Michael's | $1.99 $1.19 see on michael's Learning flashcards is a breeze with this two-ringed index card holder featuring a unicorn as the first card. It's so cute they'll want to memorize state capitals and the quadratic equation.

14. A Binder Greenroom 175 Sheet 1" Ring Binder Unicorns Target | $5.99 see on target This rainbow unicorn option is so fun your child won't even mind if it "explodes", as we used to call the phenomenon when the rings can't hold any more and pop open, sending papers everywhere. This lightweight option is made from recycled paper fiber and is designed to fit easily in most backpacks.

15. An iPad Case Unicorn Sparkle iPad Case Chic Geeks | $65 see on chic geeks This iPad case has the chic iridescent sparkle of so many unicorns without the horn or any other defining feature. It's made of rubberized plastic and PU leather which offers a layer of full protection. Plus, even though the case is textured, there should be minimal to no fallout, so you won't be finding unicorn dust all over the house.

16. A Laptop Decal Unicorn Laptop Decal Etsy | $5.25 see on etsy It's easier than you'd think for the wrong laptop to get grabbed and tossed in a backpack at the end of the day. Help your kid's computer to stand out and remind them to "have a magical day" with this sturdy vinyl sticker. It's waterproof and won't bubble, so you don't have to worry about it peeling off the second week of school (it can even be used for water bottles).