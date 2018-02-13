Valentine's Day 2018 Flower Sales For Those Of You Still Shopping For A Deal
If you're like me, you may have forgotten that as of this writing, Valentine's Day is tomorrow. It certainly sneaks up on you, doesn't it? I am using the excuse of gestating a child for my husband as my gift to him this year, but for those of you who don't have that "gift" to give, you may be looking for Valentine's Day flower sales — since you probably didn't save up for an expensive bouquet because you just remembered the holiday. (No judgment since I'm already using my child as an excuse and built-in gift this year.)
Thankfully for folks like us, many of these flower delivery services have same-day delivery, which means you'll be able to get your loved one these beautiful bouquets just in time for the big day. And if you're reading this and are worried your loved one hasn't purchased anything yet, you can casually email, Facebook tag, or text them this link as a "just in case." If you're not a flower person, many of these florists offer other types of gift packages like spa products, chocolates, and even cute and cuddly teddy bears. If you're looking for traditional Valentine's Day gifts, all of these flower delivery service companies have you covered.
ProFlowers
Does your loved one think red roses are played out? ProFlowers has a lot of different options for beautiful blooms and plants, including lovely succulents and tulips.
- One Dozen Red Roses: $19.99 (Was $29.99)
- One Dozen Long-Stemmed Red Roses with Square Glass Vase and Chocolates: $39.99 (Was $54.96)
- 20 Sweetheart Tulips with Ruby Ombre Vase and Bear: $29.99 (Was $54.97)
- One Dozen Rainbow Roses with Free Chocolates: $19.99 (Was $29.99)
- Valentine’s Day Spectacular with Ruby Ombre Vase and Chocolates: $24.99 (Was $59.97)
- 15 Sweetheart Tulips: $19.99 (Was $29.99)
- Hugs and Kisses with Ruby Ombre Vase, Chocolates and Bear: $39.99 (Was $84.95)
- 100 Blooms of Love with Glass Ginger Vase and Chocolates: $19.99 (Was $54.97)
- One Dozen Valentine’s Rainbow Roses with Red Ombre Vase, Bear and Chocolates: $34.99 (Was $64.95)
- One Dozen Valentine’s Rainbow Roses with Chocolates and Spa: $34.99 (Was $44.97)
- 20 Sweetheart Tulips with Glass Ginger Vase and Bear: $29.99 (Was $64.97)
- 100 Blooms of Valentine’s Day Wishes: $34.99 (Was $69.96)
- Valentine’s Day Hoya Heart Succulents: $19.99 (Was $34.99)
- 200 Blooms of Love: $29.99 (Was $39.99)
FTD
FTD has been around for quite some time, and many of their bouquet options are timeless and elegant for that special someone who enjoys traditional gifts on Valentine's Day.
- Sweethearts Bouquet with Vase: $44.99 (Was $49.99)
- Lasting Romance Bouquet with Vase: $74.99 (Was $79.99)
- Hold Me In Your Heart with Vase: $54.99 (Was $59.99)
- Red Riches Bouquet with Vase: $39.99
Teleflora
Teleflora also offers different varieties of bouquets for your loved one's tastes. Are they more of a tulip or "desert sunrise" kind of person? Teleflora's got you covered.
- Teleflora’s Red Haute Bouquet: $69.95 (Was $79.95)
- Teleflora’s Young at Heart Bouquet: $44.95 (Was $54.95)
- Teleflora’s Mad Crush Bouquet: $44.95 (Was $54.95)
- Teleflora’s Vivid Love Bouquet: $29.95 (Was $39.95)
- Hugs and Kisses Bouquet with Red Roses: $29.95 (Was $39.95)
- Teleflora’s True Romance Bouquet with Red Roses: $69.95 (Was $79.95)
- Teleflora’s Desert Sunrise Bouquet: $44.95 (Was 54.95)
- Full of Love Bouquet: $29.95 (Was $39.95)
- Teleflora’s Sweet Thoughts Bouquet with Red Roses: $39.95 (Was $49.95)
- Heart and Soul Bouquet: $39.95 (Was $49.95)
- Be My Love Bouquet: $49.95 (Was $59.95)
- Arrive in Style Bouquet: $39.95 (Was $49.95)
- Teleflora’s Swirling Desire Bouquet: $89.95 (Was $99.95)
- Teleflora’s Hold me Close Bouquet: $29.95 (Was $39.95)
- Passionate Purple Tulips Bouquet: $32.95 (Was $42.95)
- Cotton Candy: $34.95 (Was $44.95)
1-800-Flowers
Does your loved one not really like flowers all that much? Well not only does 1-800-Flowers offer beautiful arrangements, but they also will deliver gift sets with wine and appetizers, cocoa and mug sets, and even a spa gift box in lieu of flowers.
- Save 20 percent on Valentine’s flowers and gifts by using promo code “VDAY” at checkout if you choose same-day delivery on Feb. 13
- Two Dozen Assorted Roses and a Free Vase: $39.99 to $42.99 (Was 69.99 to $72.99)
- Vino & Appetizers Market Box: $59.99 (Was $74.99)
- Chocolate Lovers Market Box: $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Modern Deco Cocoa and Sweets Mug Set: $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- Masaki Matsushima Chocolat Mat Spa Gift Box: $83.99 (Was $119.99)
- One Dozen Assorted Roses for Romance: $32.99 (Was $47.99)
- Veterans Advantage Discount for Active Duty, National Guard, Retired Military, Reserve & Veterans: Save 30 percent with promo code “VETERAN4” and your VetRewards Card Member ID
Veterans Advantage Discount for Immediate Family Members: Save 25 percent with promo code “VETERAN3” and your VetRewards Card Member ID
From You Flowers
Who doesn't love stuffed animals? You can't tell me all those stuffed toys you bought "for your kid" were really just for them. Like a few others from this list, From You Flowers offers arrangements with stuffed bears and even chocolates in a bundle for your loved one to enjoy this year.
- One Dozen Long-Stemmed Red Roses with Godiva Chocolates and Bear: $44.99 (Was $89.99)
- You’re in My Heart: $51.99 (Was $64.99)
- One Dozen Long-Stemmed Red Roses: $34.99 (Was $69.99)
- Valentine’s Romance Bouquet: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Stunning Beauty: $43.99 (Was $54.99)
- My Rosy Valentine: $43.99 (Was $54.99)
- Ruby Rose Bouquet: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Sugar and Sweet: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Delightfully Pink: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Perfect Love Bouquet: $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- Red Rapture Bouquet: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Classic Bud Vase Roses with Bear: $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- You’re in My Heart Bundle with Bear and Chocolates: $71.99 (Was $89.99)
- Pink Petals Bouquet: $43.99 (Was $54.99)
- Rose & Lily Celebration with Bear and Chocolate: $59.99 (Was $74.99)
For most couples, you can't go wrong with a beautiful flower arrangement to show your significant other how much you care. Brighten up your loved one's office or home with these sweet-smelling delights while not necessarily breaking the bank. Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours.
