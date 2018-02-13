Romper
Valentine's Day 2018 Flower Sales For Those Of You Still Shopping For A Deal

If you're like me, you may have forgotten that as of this writing, Valentine's Day is tomorrow. It certainly sneaks up on you, doesn't it? I am using the excuse of gestating a child for my husband as my gift to him this year, but for those of you who don't have that "gift" to give, you may be looking for Valentine's Day flower sales — since you probably didn't save up for an expensive bouquet because you just remembered the holiday. (No judgment since I'm already using my child as an excuse and built-in gift this year.)

Thankfully for folks like us, many of these flower delivery services have same-day delivery, which means you'll be able to get your loved one these beautiful bouquets just in time for the big day. And if you're reading this and are worried your loved one hasn't purchased anything yet, you can casually email, Facebook tag, or text them this link as a "just in case." If you're not a flower person, many of these florists offer other types of gift packages like spa products, chocolates, and even cute and cuddly teddy bears. If you're looking for traditional Valentine's Day gifts, all of these flower delivery service companies have you covered.

ProFlowers

ProFlowers

Does your loved one think red roses are played out? ProFlowers has a lot of different options for beautiful blooms and plants, including lovely succulents and tulips.

FTD

FTD

FTD has been around for quite some time, and many of their bouquet options are timeless and elegant for that special someone who enjoys traditional gifts on Valentine's Day.

Teleflora

Teleflora

Teleflora also offers different varieties of bouquets for your loved one's tastes. Are they more of a tulip or "desert sunrise" kind of person? Teleflora's got you covered.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers

Does your loved one not really like flowers all that much? Well not only does 1-800-Flowers offer beautiful arrangements, but they also will deliver gift sets with wine and appetizers, cocoa and mug sets, and even a spa gift box in lieu of flowers.

From You Flowers

From You Flowers

Who doesn't love stuffed animals? You can't tell me all those stuffed toys you bought "for your kid" were really just for them. Like a few others from this list, From You Flowers offers arrangements with stuffed bears and even chocolates in a bundle for your loved one to enjoy this year.

For most couples, you can't go wrong with a beautiful flower arrangement to show your significant other how much you care. Brighten up your loved one's office or home with these sweet-smelling delights while not necessarily breaking the bank. Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours.

