In the wake of her husband and daughter's sudden and tragic deaths this past weekend, Vanessa Bryant has updated her Instagram profile photo with one honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also known as "Gigi."

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the former Los Angeles Laker and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with seven others. According to CNN, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were also among the victims, as well as basketball coach Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, her mother Sarah Chester, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan. Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and the couple's three other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 7-month-old Capri.

In the hours and days after the tragic accident, Vanessa's Instagram account remained private. But on Wednesday, Jan. 29, she opened her account to the public and made a touching, yet heartbreaking change to her profile photo. Vanessa's Instagram profile picture is now a lovely image of Gianna with her arms wrapped around her dad, who is smiling down at his little girl, a basketball legend-in-the-making, just like Bryant.

Until today, the mother of four, understandably, had not publicly reacted to her husband and her daughter's deaths and fans undoubtedly had hoped she's been able to be with those closest to her during this unimaginably difficult time. And although Vanessa's page is now public and fans may want to send their thoughts and love directly to her, the comments have been turned off on all of her photos.

Vanessa and Kobe first met in 1999 during a music video shoot and were engaged six months later after a whirlwind romance, according to Us Weekly. The couple married in 2001 and over the years welcomed four daughters together during their 18 year marriage. While it's impossible to know how the Bryant family is coping right now, one quick glance at Vanessa's Instagram makes it clear that her page will forever be a tribute to her husband, their children, and the beautiful life they built together.