When you think of Vera Bradley, quilted bags, accessories, and pretty prints probably come to mind. But what about a wardrobe of accessories for witches and wizards? Vera Bradley’s new Harry Potter-inspired collection has everything from backpacks and lunch boxes to blankets and robes, so your kids will be prepared whether they end up studying spells and potions in the classroom or over Zoom.

The Harry Potter + Vera Bradley collection features everything you know and love about the women’s lifestyle brand — like quality, quilted fabrics — plus a dash of added magic. In addition to the straight-up back-to-school items, there are also Vera Totes ($175) available in designs for all four Hogwarts houses (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff). There are even Zip ID Cases ($25); a convenient addition to your own purse or something your kid can use to store stuff he’ll need for school (a Marauder's Map, perhaps?). As one might expect from Vera Bradley, the pieces in this collection don't scream "Harry Potter" in an obvious way; what makes these backpacks and tote bags and lunch bags special are the little magical details, like a well-placed Hogwarts insignia or an owl emblem.

For the Gryffindor-at-heart, this embroidered corduroy backpack comes complete with a large main compartment that’s perfect for putting in books or a 15-inch laptop. It also has a zip pocket in the front and back, plus extra pockets for pens and magical miscellaneous. (There's even a compartment for a wand!) The shoulder straps are padded so that bringing books back won’t be a pain in the neck... or back.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hands-free is the way to go with this "Home to Hogwarts" Sling Backpack. The quilted cotton design gives extra comfort to a wizard whose backpack is weighing them down. It has two zip pockets that are perfect for pens and other accessories. A D-ring ensures that your kiddo won’t lose their keys… again.

Vera Bradley crushes it with this Ravenclaw Lunch Bunch bag, featuring an ID window so there's no question which wizard owns the Treacle Tart therein.

And the most magical part of all for moms — there’s free shipping for all online orders!

Of course, the unbelievably quick vanishing act this entire Harry Potter + Vera Bradley collection is bound to make will also be pretty magical (in a frustrating way), so don't wait too long before you point your wand at the Vera website and say "Accio, backpack."