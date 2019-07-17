When you have a baby, you want to remember every single moment. That’s why taking monthly or even weekly photos of your little one help to preserve time, so that you can remember just how tiny and precious she was. But snapping a shot of your baby every month has gone to a whole new level, thanks to sites and apps like Pinterest and Instagram where parents post pics that look more like full-on photo shoots than casual snaps of their baby. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Milestone Blocks are perfect for moms who want a beautiful, fuss-free way to capture their babies’ monthly milestones.

Maybe you got it as part of a baby shower gift. Or you might have bought it when you were prepping your baby’s nursery. Somehow, someway, a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar probably found its way onto your baby’s bookshelf. By far, it is one of the most popular children’s books of all time, with one copy being purchased every 30 seconds worldwide, according to NPR. The Very Hungry Caterpillar was written and illustrated by Eric Carle. Carle, who was born in Syracuse, NY, is now an amazing 90 years old.

The classic children’s book tells the story of (you guessed it) a very hungry caterpillar who eats everything from an apple on Monday, to two pears on Tuesday, leading up to five oranges on Friday. He gets a big tummy ache on Saturday after having a serious food binge, eating everything from chocolate cake to ice cream, to a slice of Swiss cheese, a sausage, salami, watermelon, and more. He finally spins a cocoon and emerges two weeks later as a beautiful butterfly.

So to take a beloved childhood book like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and turn it into milestone blocks for your own growing, oftentimes hungry baby is a perfect match. Carle’s illustrations adorn the blocks, which can be used to commemorate not just monthly milestones, but also days, weeks, or even years, too. This makes them a great option for all types of parents: those that take 200 photos of their kid a day and those who are likely to take more like two per day, max.

The fact that these blocks actually use Carle's artwork from the classic book is what makes these milestone blocks so precious. Almost nothing is more synonymous with early childhood than Eric Carle and his literary works (he’s also the author and illustrator of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and The Grouchy Ladybug). I think that the reason why The Very Hungry Caterpillar resonates so much with parents is that it kind of mimics infancy and early childhood. Much like the caterpillar, your baby is born, and eats (and eats). She undergoes her own transformation until she grows up and emerges as a butterfly. In a simplistic yet beautiful way, Eric Carle inspires hope and shows us parents how glorious it is to watch our children become who they are destined to be.