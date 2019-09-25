The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy making the rounds in the first few days of their African tour. And while the world has been watching them support important causes, fans have been anxiously awaiting a peek at their 5-month-old. The video of Baby Archie cooing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was certainly worth the wait! It is quite possibly the cutest thing you'll see all week.

Prince Harry and the family arrived in South Africa on Monday, but Archie's outing on Wednesday marked his first appearance on the tour, as Cosmopolitan reported. The sweet video — posted to Sussex Royal's Instagram Story Wednesday morning and then subsequently to Twitter— shows Harry, Markle, and Master Archie walking down a hallway on their way to meet the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at his legacy foundation, according to Marie Claire.

Markle can be heard in the video saying "Here we go," and making clicking noises at little Archie as they walk. Harry then says, "Arch, you're gonna meet Arch!" to which Markle responds, "Hey bud," or "Hey bug," it's not totally clear which. When Prince Harry says to the boy, "Arch, Arch," Archie lets out the sweetest baby giggle in the history of time.

The family's visit to Africa has a busy itinerary. Prior to the tour, a royal spokeswoman shared some of the details with the public. "Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family," she said, according to Hello!. "As you well know, Africa holds a very special place in the Duke’s heart and he is looking forward to sharing South Africa with the duchess and their son. It is a really busy program, four countries in ten days, and we have an extra special small passenger to make things more lively."

Harry is scheduled to continue on from South Africa to engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi, People reported.

