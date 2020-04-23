Disney's theme parks may be closed, but that isn't stopping them from offering up kids, and adults, a little magic. While children can't meet The Walt Disney Company's most famous character in person, they can learn to draw Mickey Mouse and more beloved characters through Disney's virtual illustration lessons for free.

In Disney's latest "How-To Draw" virtual illustration lesson, Stephen Ketchum, a show artist at Disney's Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, guides viewers through step-by-step directions for drawing a contemporary version of Mickey Mouse. And while you may think Mickey is too complicated a character for your child to master, rest assured Ketchum's tutorial is meant for artists of all ages and levels.

"Ketchum has been drawing Mickey at Disney Parks for years and has expert tips for artists of all skill levels," Disney Parks' editorial content director, Thomas Smith, said of the Ketchum's three Mickey Mouse tutorials in a recent Disney Parks blog post. Ketchum has also provided a tutorial for how to draw Mickey Mouse as he was drawn by Disney animators in the 1920s. His third tutorial focuses on drawing Mickey Mouse in the "pie-eyed" style he appears in on his 2013 TV series.

Disney Parks on YouTube

Of course, Mickey Mouse isn't the only Disney character kids, and adults, can learn to draw. Over the years, Disney Parks has shared videos featuring step-by-step instructions for dozens of characters, including Simba from The Lion King, Chip from Beauty and the Beast, Lady from The Lady and the Tramp, Elsa from Frozen, and even everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf.

Disney artist Amy Mebberson has also uploaded a number of tutorials to the Disney Princess YouTube page on how to draw Disney Princesses. Aspiring artists will find instructions for how to draw nearly every Disney Princess, including Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Snow White, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana. In fact, you'll likely find enough "How to draw" tutorials from Disney to keep any budding artist busy for months.

Along with its drawing tutorials and virtual ride experiences, Disney Parks has also shared a way to bring a taste of their theme parks home. The company has released recipes for their infamous Dole Whip and Disney Parks Churro Bites.

In the United States, Disney Parks have been closed since mid-March as a result of the pandemic and a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company previously told Romper parks will "remain closed until further notice." Until then, kids can get satisfy their Disney cravings with the parks' fun and educational virtual illustration lessons.