Walmart Baby Savings Days Include A $61 Breast Pump & Tons Of Must-Have Baby Gear
Guys, the Walmart Baby Savings Days are upon us. Act accordingly. And by that I mean check out these awesome deals Walmart is having on all things baby. You can get up to 30 percent off or more on baby items online and in store with the Walmart Baby Sale, including breast pumps, strollers, baby gear, carseats, bottles, and even diapers, where you can get free wipes and a $5 gift card when you purchase Pampers Swaddlers.
Need to fill in the gaps on your registry because everybody just bought you clothes and nothing on your list? Head on over to Walmart. They've got you covered. (Oh, and folks, please buy things off the registry in addition to that adorable onesie you saw.) Is your baby's first birthday on the horizon or is your best friend's baby having his first birthday party soon? Walmart even has discounted LeapFrog toys, like this My Pal Scout for just $15 (original $25). Need a crib for less than $200? Thank you, Walmart. What about a baby monitor system for almost $100 off? It's there, too. Don't wait, check out this awesome sale now, as it only lasts until Feb. 28. It's the perfect time to stock up on all the baby gear you've been drooling over.
In my neighborhood, my husband and I became painfully aware we needed an "off-roading" stroller, thanks to the city of Atlanta not maintaining sidewalks at all. This Graco Relay Click Connect Jogging Stroller and Infant Travel System looks like it's ready to take on any terrain, and at almost $100, you can't beat that. I believe we will be heading to Walmart later. Plus, it's so convenient to pop the sleeping baby (still in the carseat) into the stroller. Trust.
This monitor has it all, and it's under $200. There's video with night vision, a moonlight soother that displays a night sky on the ceiling of your baby's nursery, diaper and feeding alerts, bedtime stories, and comforting lullabies. There's even a two-way audio so you can talk to your baby without going into the room if need be. Oh, and you can't believe the sound and motion alerts. You have to get this monitor, especially since it's so inexpensive right now.
I feel like you can never have too many bottles, whether you're pumping or formula feeding. And this pack of Advent Anti-Colic baby bottles is on sale for just $16. Maybe get two packs, because I'm sure they'll get used frequently.
How cool is this piano, y'all? Don't you wish it came in an adult size, too? Your baby will be channeling the movie Big when they get to play music with their feet by stepping on piano keys. The hand keyboard will also be helping with their fine motor skills. Win-win. According to the Walmart website, this toy was awarded "'Best 9-12 Month Toy' by The Bump, Best of Baby" in 2016.
Raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by an infant who wouldn't sleep at night and/or had acid reflux and had to sleep with their head elevated? *Raises hand.* I wish we would have had this rocking sleeper when we were dealing with my son's reflux issues when he was brand new. This rocking sleeper not only elevates their head, but it shows a starry light show, vibrates, and has five songs and three nature sounds.
This Urbini Nesti Playard truly has it all, with four uses in one great piece. There's a removable napper that will rock newborns to sleep, a bassinet for older babies with calming sounds and lights, and then it transforms into a place for toddlers to nap and play while safely being contained. There's even a changing table and storage cubbies. It's a must when traveling with your baby.
Baby swings saved our lives when we first brought my son home from the hospital. He refused to sleep in his bassinet and would only sleep if we were holding him and rocking him. After a few weeks of blissful swing sleep, he then would only sleep in his bouncer. Enter the Graco DuetConnect Baby Swing and Bouncer, which is the best of both worlds all in one. The swing has six swinging speeds and there are vibrations for both options, which babies can't get enough of.
I don't think I quite realized how many times a day (and night, at the beginning) I'd be using my bottle warmer to heat up expressed milk for my son. You better get one you like a lot, because you'll be spending a lot of quality time with it. This breast milk and bottle warmer gently thaws and warms breast milk by warming up flowing water. According to the description, "it is the first and only warmer designed specifically to follow all guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to safely thaw and warm breast milk using warm, flowing water." Hm. Maybe it's time for my current bottle warmer and I to break up so I can get this model? I mean, it is really discounted.
Perfect for babies with the most sensitive of skin, these WaterWipes will gently clean their bottoms during every diaper change. These wipes have 99.9 percent water and a "drop of fruit extract" in them, and were awarded the "Seal of Acceptance" by the National Eczema Association. Nice.
This breast pump makes my breast pump look like child's play. The Lansinoh Signature Pro Double Electric Breast Pump has an LCD screen and three pumping styles, 8 suction levels, "ComfortFit" flanges, and more. And for just $61, it's a must-have if you're planning on pumping for any amount of time for your baby.