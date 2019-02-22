Guys, the Walmart Baby Savings Days are upon us. Act accordingly. And by that I mean check out these awesome deals Walmart is having on all things baby. You can get up to 30 percent off or more on baby items online and in store with the Walmart Baby Sale, including breast pumps, strollers, baby gear, carseats, bottles, and even diapers, where you can get free wipes and a $5 gift card when you purchase Pampers Swaddlers.

Need to fill in the gaps on your registry because everybody just bought you clothes and nothing on your list? Head on over to Walmart. They've got you covered. (Oh, and folks, please buy things off the registry in addition to that adorable onesie you saw.) Is your baby's first birthday on the horizon or is your best friend's baby having his first birthday party soon? Walmart even has discounted LeapFrog toys, like this My Pal Scout for just $15 (original $25). Need a crib for less than $200? Thank you, Walmart. What about a baby monitor system for almost $100 off? It's there, too. Don't wait, check out this awesome sale now, as it only lasts until Feb. 28. It's the perfect time to stock up on all the baby gear you've been drooling over.