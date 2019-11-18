Walmart's Black Friday 2019 Ad Will Make You Buy All The Things

As soon as the turkey's off the table, it's time to start thinking about Christmas shopping, and Walmart's Black Friday ad is the perfect way to get started. The ad is giving shoppers a preview of what items will see massive price drops in stores and online this year, and there's a lot to add to your list.

If you want to beat the crowds and do your shopping while your turkey brines, you can start shopping online as early as Nov. 27 at 10 p.m., according to Walmart's Black Friday ad. Then, beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 (aka Thanksgiving Day), Walmart will open their doors to Black Friday shoppers looking to score huge discounts on tons of prime Holiday gifts.

Regardless of who you're shopping for, the retail giant has something for everyone on your list. As a mom, my number one priority around Christmastime is buying my kids what they've been asking for without breaking the bank. Taking advantage of Walmart's Black Friday deals on toys is a no brainer. Deals on Disney princess dolls and Paw Patrol vehicles start at just $5, and just about every board game you can imagine will be on sale for $10 or less. The best deals on kids' items though are the big ticket items like ride-on toys, bikes, and this electric scooter, regularly priced at $348. It will see a $150 price drop on Black Friday.

From $99 Chromebooks to Beats headphones and Apple Watches seeing a $70 price reduction, Walmart is offering plenty of tech deals, too. A Philips 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is among the top deals this Black Friday, and I can personally attest to investing in a nice TV on the biggest shopping day of the year — it's a decision that has served my family well for years now.

Even if you don't double down on the mega savings on big ticket tech items, you can still get your entertainment fix with DVD deals starting below $2 each (because digging through the discount bin of DVDs is a Black Friday tradition for the ages) and select video games on sale for $15. If you need a gaming console to play all of those discounted games on, Xbox One all-digital consoles will start at $149 and PlayStation 4 bundles will be $199 on Black Friday. Looking for a unique gift for music lovers in your life? Snag a stylish portable turntable for $30 (regularly priced at $50) at Walmart this Black Friday.

Home goods will also see major price reductions for Black Friday at Walmart, including bath towels for less than $2 each, coffee makers and griddles for less than $10 each, and a Pioneer Woman kitchen gadget set or decorative slow cooker for $20. If you still haven't invested in arguably the greatest kitchen appliance ever — an Instant Pot — you can purchase one at Walmart on Black Friday for $49, which is more than half off the regular price of $100 and $30 less than the current sale price.

Although my kids like to say they hate getting clothes for Christmas, I know they secretly love unwrapping a brand new package of undies from under the tree — especially the underwear with characters on them, which are a mere $5 per pack on Black Friday at Walmart. While you're stocking up on fun character-themed essentials for your kids like $5 socks, slippers, and pajamas, don't forget to snag a few things for yourself while they're on sale. Cozy women's thermal pajamas will set you back just $10, and these adorable booties will be on sale for $12 per pair.

Walmart's Black Friday sale lasts throughout the day Friday, Nov. 29 while supplies last, but their ad cautions shoppers that lines may form at stores prior to the 6 p.m. Nov. 28 start time — because of course they will. For those who plan to arrive early and wait it out, Walmart has partnered with Keurig to provide coffee, hot cocoa, and snacks to shoppers starting at 4 p.m.