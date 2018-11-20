Walmart's Cyber Monday 2018 Sale Sneak Peek Is Here, So Plan Black Friday Shopping Accordingly
In all the fuss about Thanksgiving and Black Friday, I almost forgot about Cyber Monday, and for that, I am ashamed. At some point, we as a country recognized that after days of forced interaction with others, everyone deserves 24 hours of solitude in the form of online splurging, for which I am eternally grateful. Cyber Monday is the light at the end of the tunnel that makes all holiday small talk worth it, so to get you hype for this blessed day, here's a sneak peek at Walmart's Cyber Monday deals.
Cyber Monday is like Black Friday's calmer, more low-maintenance little sister, and I'm glad Walmart seems to love her as much as I do based on the glimpses I've seen of their CM deals. The superstore hasn't released the full list of their Cyber Monday deals yet, but their Black Friday sales (which should technically be called Thanksgiving sales because they open at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, but I digress) are already pretty spectacular on everything from apparel to home goods, so I've got a good feeling about the rest of their Monday sales. Also, I'm enticed by anything I can save money on while I'm in my pajamas, so I'll definitely be heading to Walmart's site on the 26th.
Take a look at the deals Walmart is teasing, and get as excited as I am about the never-ending sales that are coming your way this week.
A Toy They'll Love
This toy is as educational as it is fun, helping kids understand shapes and how things move as they build and roll their creations. It's recommended for kids 4 and up, and the price is a total steal.
A Gamer's Fantasy
MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3G
The game lover in your life needs this laptop from MSI. It's got a massive screen, VR capability, and you can save $200 when you buy it on Cyber Monday. Can I get a yes please?
Treat Yourself
58" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV
If you've been looking to update the family room, look no further. This TV from Samsung has Smart capabilities built-in, plus cystral clear picture that's 4x that of HD. You'll feel like you're actually part of the drama on this season of 'The Bachelor' with that kind of picture quality.
A Baker's Delight
The Pioneer Woman 16-Piece Baking Set
Everything Ree Drummond makes is fantastic, from cookbooks to Crock-Pots, and this baking set is no exception. The colorful patterns will brighten up any kitchen, and the Cyber Monday price will do the same for your smile. The measuring spoons are my personal fave. Bonus: everything in the set is dishwasher and microwave safe.
The Coziest Robe
Mayfair Women's Solid Velvet Robe
My only wish is that you could have this robe before Cyber Monday so you could do your online shopping while wearing it. At least you'll have it for Christmas morning.