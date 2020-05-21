Memorial Day is upon us, and as if signaling the start of summer isn't enough to get excited about, it usually brings some sweet summer sales with it, too. The 2020 Walmart Memorial Day sale is looking especially promising, with deep discounts on the fanciest vacuums known to man, pretty much any grill your heart desires, and pretty much anything else you can imagine.

Sure, while some people feel that having sales around the holidays, a la Memorial Day and Black Friday sales, kind of sucks, it's hard to stay mad when the savings are so real. Walmart is also offering their sale prices through May 27, so there's plenty of time before and after Memorial Day itself to do some retail therapy. It's just a win for everyone, honestly, especially when some of these products will make your life easier every single day.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen counter-top appliances or step up your patio furniture game, Walmart's Memorial Day sale prices can help. And even if you don't see something you need right now, think about buying up some awesome birthday, Christmas, and Father's Day gifts to stash for later. They've got some majorly lust-worthy items at significant markdowns, starting with a timeless baking must-have.

If you're in the market for culinary essentials and classic tools like a Kitchenaid stand mixer, now is definitely the time to pounce. They're also offering the much-coveted 8-quart Instant Pot for $99 instead of $149, and an oil-less digital air fryer from Faberware (which, PSA, allows you to actually reheat French fries to perfect crispy deliciousness). Oh, and if you've been in the market for a single-serve blender that basically makes your smoothie for you, this one from Ninja is $89 right now.

Dysons have a reputation for lasting forever, but also a reputation for costing a pretty penny. Thankfully, Walmart has them on sale right now too. And, if hands-on vacuuming isn't your thing, Roombas are marked down, too. If you're trying to organize your closet this Memorial Day while you're quarantined at home, modular closet storage systems are on rollback as well.

Frozen II is, uh, kind of a hit with the kids this year. This castle is going to be just as popular if you buy it now and stash it for a big gift for your little one's birthday later this year. Don't forget to check out outdoor playhouses, hoverboards, and other highly requested Christmas list items, too.

Outdoor everything is what comes to mind first when thinking about Memorial Day. Who doesn't love a day grilling out and hopping in the pool? There are tons of super cute patio sets available at amazing prices right now to go with your new grill, and if you need a retro-looking fan to keep the fam cool outside or indoors, this one is just under $60 right now.

Parents expecting new babies know you need to get savings wherever you can. This stroller and car seat travel system is highly rated and on major sale for Memorial Day, as is this Graco 3-in-1 car seat. Toys and activity bouncers are discounted as well, including a Baby Einstein jumper beloved by many tiny geniuses.