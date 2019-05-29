I don't know how you feel about double dates, but here is how I feel: no thank you. Unless it's people I've already been friends with for 10 years and my boyfriend is also friends with them and everyone agrees not to dress up or bring up intelligent talking points. Otherwise double dates sound like something from Mad Men, all quips and cocktails and good jewelry. But if you do like double dates, it turns out I have a good one for you. Guys, you can go double date with Amal and George Clooney, and all you have to do is enter into a simple contest.

The super gorgeous, super glamorous couple (I told you... Mad Men) are hoping to enjoy a double date with a lucky couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, according to People. But they're not just out on the internet trolling for new friends, obviously. I mean, they are apparently friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Cosmopolitan, and wouldn't all of them make the most dazzling foursome?

In reality, though, as Clooney explained in a video on YouTube, the humanitarian lawyer and her actor husband are raising funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice in partnership with Omaze, an online fundraising platform. The money raised will go to the foundation's TrialWatch, Sentry, and Docket programs, all of which seek to end human rights injustices by holding offenders accountable through the legal system.

While all that's amazing and important, let's all be clear who the real draw in this double date truly is... and spoiler alert, it's not the former Batman.

Omaze on YouTube

I'm not the only one who thinks Amal Clooney, humanitarian, feminist, lawyer, and social justice advocate is just a bit cooler than her Oceans 11 actor husband. As he wryly notes in the video on YouTube, "That’s right, to benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me… an actor."

So how does it work, you ask? How do you get to be the guest who, as Clooney himself puts it, will be sitting at their Lake Como home, "you and Amal, wine in your hand, discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch..."?

To enter for the chance to win a double date with George and Amal Clooney in Lake Como, Italy with flight and accommodation included (not to mention some delicious Italian Prosecco and touring around the gorgeous Italian Alps), all you have to do is head over to Omaze.com/clooney to enter for a double date with "Amal Clooney and People's Sexiest Man Alive... from a long time ago," the actor said.

To enter, you can choose how much money you would like to donate to the foundation and this will enable you to enter your name from 100 to 50,000 times, depending on how much money you give. The amounts run from $14 to $6,800, although if you would prefer to go the free route you can simply enter your name and email here.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anyone can enter to win this amazing experience, and any proceeds from the contest will go to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, whose aim is to end human rights injustices around the world.

Here's hoping one of you wins this double date but I'm just saying you should start planning your outfit now, this seems pretty high stakes to me.