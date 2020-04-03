While games and crafts can keep little ones entertained for a few hours, parents and kids may be thrilled to know that you can now watch Pokémon Detective Pikachu for free, in addition to several more fun titles, on HBO for a limited time.

As of April 3, around 500 hours of movies and TV shows are now available to watch for free on HBO Now and HBO Go for anyone to enjoy as part of the company's #StayHomeBoxOffice initiative. "To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO — without a subscription," HBO said in a statement.

While there are several options for parents to watch after the kids go to bed, including TV series like The Sopranos, True Blood, and Veep, there are plenty of options for kids, too. Like 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which might be of special interest to older kids and their parents.

Rated PG, Pokémon Detective Pikachu — starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, a Pokémon living in Ryme City where the creatures with magical powers live in harmony with humans — was loosely based on the 2016 video game of the same name. In the movie, Pikachu meets a young man trying to find his missing father and finds he is the one person who can understand him when he talks. Everyone else just hears "Pika" when he opens his mouth.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

To watch Pokémon Detective Pikachu, simply go to HBO.com and click on the movie. In addition to Pokémon Detective Pikachu other programs for kids available for free on HBO include Happy Feet 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second, which are both excellent options for the whole family.