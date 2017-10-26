'Westworld' Couples Costume Ideas For Halloween That Will Make You Feel Invincible

With last year's new HBO science fiction thriller Westworld, viewers everywhere, including myself, were totally taken by storm. As if HBO didn't already hold the gold mine of shows, this new concept is – no surprise – just as amazing on so many levels, literally. But with almost a two-year airing gap between season one and two, fans are in dire need to fill the void. What better way to do so than with a Westworld couples costume this Halloween?

For those who aren't familiar with Westworld, HBO defined it as a place without limits where all human appetites can be indulged. Or in other words, it's a world that's built for humans to visit, as if they're in another time period, with extremely advanced robots that are eerily life-like. People are able to act out whatever scenarios they'd like without consequence. Except, the show begins to address whether or not the "made up" world is really without consequence to all characters involved – human or not. As the mystery unfolds, viewers begin to see there are several different levels and deeper meanings behind Westworld, and the rest you'll just have to watch for yourself.

Whether you have a favorite character for Dolores to end up with in mind, are partial to one of the pairs of besties, or are more the villain type, there are plenty of duos for you dress up as this Halloween. What's great about the duos highlighted here is that you can even switch them around for a different mixture of your two favorite characters. Chances are they have had some type of interaction on the show. Find out how to get the Westworld look for your couples' costume this year here.