Life would be a lot easier if we learned to make fun of ourselves like The Real Housewives of New York City. Bravo released the RHONY Season 11 taglines ahead of the Mar. 6 premiere, and the ladies of the Big Apple have plenty to say. So what can fans expect from The Real Housewives this season? If you were to judge a season based on the opening credits, then you'll know that there's plenty more drama where that came from.

If you've been around the block when it comes to RHONY, then you'll know that the taglines typically reflect what's going on in each housewife's life. The Season 10 taglines referenced both the good and bad in everyone's life — from the countless tabloid headlines about Luann de Lesseps to Bethenny Frankel's relief work in Puerto Rico. There was plenty to unwrap from a single one-liner, and the eleventh season tagline does just the same, if not more.

Are you excited to see what's coming for Luann, Bethenny, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley in the new season? Because you should be. The teaser for RHONY lays it all on the table and — it certainly does not disappoint.

PopCultureHD on YouTube

Luann de Lesseps: "I Plead Guilty To Being Fabulous." Giphy In 2018, Lu had to deal with quite a bit of legal trouble with her family. She was arrested in a hotel on Palm Beach and was also sued by her ex-husband and two children. As reported by People, Lu was sued because she didn't create a trust for her children, which was a stipulation of her divorce. And then she turned it around and made it her tagline. Classic.

Ramona Singer: "The Only Thing I'll Settle For Is More." Giphy While I'm here for Ramona's confident statement and I think she shouldn't settle for anything less than what she deserves, not even E! News could decipher what the RHONY star was referencing to. So we'll just have to see, I guess.

Sonja Morgan: "People Call Me Over-The-Top, But Lately, I Prefer Being A Bottom." Giphy Welp, OK. I don't think that Sonja, a straight woman, realizes this is a gay joke. Oh, Sonja. I have no words.

Tinsley Mortimer: "Game, Set, Now I Need A Match." Giphy Did you know that Tinsley was a national ranked tennis player when she was growing up in Virginia and then went on to play for Columbia University's team? Neither did I. But, that definitely explains the tennis pun in Tinsley's Season 11 tagline, which also features her desire to find her perfect match.

Bethenny Frankel: "When Life Gives Me Limes, I Make Margaritas." Giphy The old saying goes: when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But, since we know that Bethenny is known for her Skinnygirl margaritas, this is tagline seems a little more fitting. In Aug. 2018, Bethenny's boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died after Season 10 wrapped up shooting. She has also been dealing with an ongoing divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. It looks like Bethenny will be dealing with a lot and I wish her the best even beyond this season.