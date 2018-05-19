What Bible Verse Was Read At The Royal Wedding? It's A Popular Choice For Couples

Whether you're religious or not, there is something about faith intertwining in a wedding ceremony that makes it super romantic and emotional. My own husband and I were really into choosing Bible verses that meant something to us for our own wedding ceremony, and it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the same way. So what Bible verse was read at the royal wedding? It's pretty endearing, and the reading itself was really emotional.

In the weeks leading up to the royal wedding, reports had already noted that Lady Jane Fellowes, the late Princess Diana's sister, would share a reading during the ceremony. According to TIME, Lady Jane has been out of the spotlight since her sister's death in 1997, but having her read during the ceremony was a way for Harry and Meghan to honor Diana and involve her side of the family in the big day. While this is incredibly sweet, the reading itself is just as lovely. The Order of Service for Harry and Meghan's big day was released yesterday and shared that Lady Jane would be reading from the "Song of Solomon."

At my own wedding, I had quotes up from Song of Solomon, including an excerpt from Song of Solomon 3:4 — "I have found the one whom my soul loves." The Song of Solomon is a book in the Bible that many have felt was a little out of place, especially since the website Patheos noted that Song of Solomon is primarily about physical love. But, naturally, there's nothing wrong with this and choosing the excerpt Meghan and Harry did is incredibly touching.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"MY beloved speaks and says to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtle-dove is heard in our land. The fig tree puts forth its figs, and the vines are in blossom; they give forth fragrance. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away.’

Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If one offered for love all the wealth of one’s house, it would be utterly scorned."

You guys. This is so romantic. And it's not quite as full of symbolism as other popular Bible readings. EntertheBible.org analyzed that these particular passages, Song of Solomon 2:10 - 13 and Song of Solomon 8:6, describe the yearning and desire prevalent in love, and also speak about a new beginning as a couple. It's also incredibly sweet for a spring wedding, symbolizing purity, innocence, and the newness that this season brings. Together, Meghan and Harry are starting a new life, and it all begins here, with Harry's aunt sharing a romantic reading about true love, about growing together, and about the passion that love ignites.

It's a bit different than the one Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge chose for their 2011 wedding. The Telegraph reported that in their ceremony, Kate's brother James read from Romans 12: 1-2, 9-18. Those lines were more about rejoicing in the Lord, about not looking towards revenge and instead, focusing on love. It's a sweet lesson for anyone, but especially a new marriage, where there are so many things to learn. But while Harry and Meghan chose something a little different, it will have the same steadfast meaning — love above all. And truly, that's what a wedding reading should be about.