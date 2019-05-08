Two days after she announced the birth of her first child, a son, Amy Schumer revealed what she named her baby. In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday night, adorably showing off her baby boy's big brown eyes, Schumer told her fans that her baby boy would go by the name Gene.

"Gene Attell Fischer," she captioned the photo of her newborn and her her husband Chris Fischer. "And his dad Chris."

The name Gene has roots in American, Greek, and English cultures, meaning "well born," according to SheKnows. But Schumer's son's middle name appears to be a nod to another stand-up comedian and special friend of the new mom: Dave Attell. According to People, Attell had invited Schumer to do a surprise performance at his comedy show in New York City this past January.

In fact, during that performance, the pair discussed baby names. As AV Club reported at the time, Attell had asked Schumer if she and Fischer had chosen a name for their firstborn and she replied, "Yes, we haven’t told anyone this yet... Do you guys like this...Hitler? It’s my mother’s name."

The comedic pair seem to have a solid friendship, as Schumer cracked a few jokes at him during that same surprise appearance. At the show, as Vulture reported in January, Schumer told Attell, "Congratulations are in order for you, my friend, for surviving the #MeToo movement."

More to come...