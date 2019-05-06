Congratulations, Amy Schumer! After months of non-stop queasiness punctuated by hilariously relatable and oh-so-real social media updates on the progression of her pregnancy, Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby boy with her husband Chris Fisher on Sunday night, May 5.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned the sweet photo of herself on Instagram with Fisher as she holds her newborn son. (In case you missed it, Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry earlier today...)

In a post just before her birth announcement, Schumer shared a photo of herself posing at the Met Gala red carpet on Sunday night. "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she captioned the photo.

Needless to say, fans and celebs alike are loving her announcement and are so excited her baby boy is here. For instance, fellow celeb mom Selma Blair commented on her photo with her baby boy, "Congratulations!!!! Sleep when you can. Seriously. Hug you. Welcome to the best and craziest part of life. Maybe."

And Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "YASSS MAWMA! Congrats." Meanwhile, Katie Couric wrote, "MAZEL!!! So so happy for you guys!!! Love you." Actor Ryan Philippe simply wrote, "congrats!!!!!" And Halle Berry perfectly stated, "YES!! Welcome to the tribe, mama!!"

Fans have been waiting for this happy news ever since Schumer's creative pregnancy announcement back in October 2018, when the 37-year-old comedian posted a photo of Meghan Markle holding her stomach (with her own head photoshopped over the royal's face) and a cryptic caption hinting that she'd soon be revealing something major on her friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram page.

Not long after, Yellin posted a story with a list of Schumer's Congressional voting recommendations, including a curious addition at the bottom: "I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer." (A definite stand-out in the world of celeb pregnancy announcements.)

While there was no question that Schumer was totally thrilled, the poor mama-to-be hit some rough preggers waters in her first trimester... and found herself struggling to stay afloat for months. Like Kate Middleton (and countless others) before her, Schumer was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, the dreaded and oftentimes debilitating condition that's basically like constant morning sickness on steroids.

But even when Schumer was hospitalized with the illness and forced to cancel her stand-up show, she managed to stay positive and connect with her fans (while still acknowledging that pregnancy can be "some bulls**t").

There's no question that Schumer's uber-honest pregnancy updates were and are a comfort to so many, many women going through similar struggles. Not that anybody expects anything less than the unfiltered truth from Schumer in any situation, but pregnancy is different... as a mother-of-three, I would have completely understood if Schumer wanted to just lock herself in her house and cry for nine months, dropping off social media entirely. Instead, she continued cracking up fans by doing things like sharing her "New York Fashion Week" experience this year:

One thing is for sure: Schumer's talent for finding humor in some of life's toughest moments is going to serve her incredibly well as a mom. Actually, one other thing, too: If she chooses to share any of her parenting experiences with the world, they will be hilarious.