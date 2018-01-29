What Did Logic Say At The Grammys? His Words Really Resonated With People

Awards shows are for a lot of things, especially performances, but there's also room for activism — something the music industry has supported since the very first person wrote down their feelings and sang them. It's no wonder the entire world was anticipating Logic's performance of "1-800-273-8255," his hit song for suicide prevention and awareness. The title of the song is the actual number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but Logic does more than just sing — he shares empowering messages, too. So what did Logic say at the 2018 Grammys? His words truly resonated with everyone around him: