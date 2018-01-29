What Did Logic Say At The Grammys? His Words Really Resonated With People

Awards shows are for a lot of things, especially performances, but there's also room for activism — something the music industry has supported since the very first person wrote down their feelings and sang them. It's no wonder the entire world was anticipating Logic's performance of "1-800-273-8255," his hit song for suicide prevention and awareness. The title of the song is the actual number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but Logic does more than just sing — he shares empowering messages, too. So what did Logic say at the 2018 Grammys? His words truly resonated with everyone around him:

"Black is beautiful. Hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I ever met. And unto them I say, 'Stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these where you have the opportunity. Stand up and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal. To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity, and thousands of years of history, you are beautiful. You are not sh*tholes. And lastly, on behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just, and not ready for the change, we are here and I say unto you, bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together, we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united."

