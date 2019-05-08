From Diana and Elizabeth to Albert and Philip, speculation about Baby Sussex's moniker has been on royal fans' minds for months. And, finally, the world knows what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child earlier this week on Monday, May 6, and have also finally revealed some key details the world has been itching to know about their bundle of joy.

Today, Wednesday, May 8, Prince Harry and Markle confirmed on Instagram that they have named their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Aww so cute!

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the couple shared on their Instagram page. "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Leading up to the birth of Markle and Prince Harry's first child, royal fans kept very busy by guessing and placing bets about the newest royal baby's name. Many predicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would choose a traditionally royal and historical name for their firstborn.

For example, many people thought the name Elizabeth — clearly an homage to Queen Elizabeth — would be at the top of their list of baby names, according to Harper's Bazaar. Adding to its royal significance, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, carries it as one of her middle names, according to Vanity Fair.

Others thought Prince Harry and Markle would choose something sentimental, such as Diana after Prince Harry's late mother who tragically died in a car accident in 1997 or Jeanette after Markle's maternal grandmother, as Good Housekeeping previously reported.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Prince Harry and Markle didn't reveal many details about their royal baby in the months leading up to the birth, they did dish on many occasions about how thrilled and happy they were to become parents and take on the challenges of parenthood that lie ahead.

For instance, in January, according to ELLE, Prince Harry talked about becoming a father, saying: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation... The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change. Let's get to work."

And who could forget when Prince Harry gave the world a taste of the dad jokes he'll be cracking in the coming years. Back in February, as People reported, Prince Harry apparently told a group of people at a reception that he and Markle weren't moving as quickly because "there's a heavy baby in there!"

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

And when it came to discussing baby names, according to Entertainment Tonight, Markle had previously told royal fans that they've "been given a long list of names from everyone," adding: "We’re going to sit down and have a look at them."

Perhaps that's how they settled on their baby's adorable name. And who knows, maybe one day they'll share exactly where the inspiration came from.