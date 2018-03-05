Seeing Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s parents in The Bachelor season finale won't be the first time fans have seen him interact with them on matters regarding love and marriage. During Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, Arie brought her home during hometown dates and it was the first time viewers got to know them. Now, with Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham left to choose between, what do Arie’s parents think about Becca on The Bachelor? At the end of the day, like any parent, they probably just want Arie to be happy.

When Arie brought Emily home to meet them during The Bachelorette Season 8, they were open and concerned for their son’s feelings, as to be expected. But despite producers setting Emily up to have Arie’s mom speak in Dutch and throw her off guard, they seemed to only have their son’s best interest at heart. And while they haven’t said anything yet about Becca specifically, you can only imagine that much is true now, maybe even more than ever since Arie has more than one woman vying for his love.

Arie’s parents met back in the Netherlands where they married and fell in love. So when it all comes down to it, I'm sure the most important thing for them is seeing Arie be happy and finding someone to share his life with, like what they have done with each other.

In the promo for The Bachelor season finale, Arie seems to be struggling to make a decision between Lauren and Becca. In the preview, Arie’s dad asks him, "At this moment, you feel that in your heart, you love them both?" to which Arie replies, "Yeah, isn't that crazy?" There’s then a quick shot of Arie’s dad talking to the producers and adding that Arie "has a war going on inside" of him, which is probably the best way to put it. But it just shows that his parents more than likely really just want him to make the right decision for himself and his future. And if that means proposing to Becca, than I’m sure Arie’s parents will approve of her.

Although we all know that Arie’s dad is also an accomplished race car driver, there’s not as much known about his mom, Mieke Luyendyk, though judging by the photos and captions on her Instagram account, you can see how important family is to her. And, understandably, how important her sons, in particular, are to her. Under a photo from a 2012 birthday lunch for Arie’s younger brothers, who were 19 at the time, she wrote, "Birthday lunch at the Cheesecake Factory with my special boys!"

Everyone wants their children to find lasting love and commitment, and Arie is reaching an age where he feels more confident than ever that he’s ready for such things. So his parents are likely supportive of his journey to find love, but whether he chooses Becca or Lauren to propose to, it seems they will be by his side regardless. It certainly won't hurt matters that Becca has a job she's passionate about, which is probably important to a family of race car enthusiasts, and that she’s made it clear to Arie from the get go that she’s ready for marriage, just as he is.

Neither of Arie’s parents have come out and said what they officially think of either remaining contestant currently in love with their oldest son, but like any parent, I’m sure they’ll support his decision in the end as long as he’s happy.

