There are so many perks to being a single mom. When you're living the single mom life, you have the freedom to parent however you want, you don't have to check in with anyone for anything except yourself, you live life on your own terms like a boss — there's no denying it. Being a single mom is one of the most liberating experiences in life. But it can also be hard. When it comes to things like Mother's Day, you kind of have to do it yourself, just like everything else. So knowing what single mothers do on Mother's Day is of the utmost importance.

I'm not going to lie; my first Mother's Day as a single mom was hard. Emotionally, coming to the realization that you're completely on your own while also being responsible for another person — it's a lot. And on Mother's Day, the one day that you just want to be taken care of and appreciated, you're left to fend for yourself. So if you want to enjoy your Mother's Day as a single mom, you have to make things happen for yourself. Whether you're in need of some well deserved kid-free time or you'd like to spend the day connecting with your kids, the single mom Mother's Day is pretty awesome.

1. Ask For Help Giphy If your idea of the perfect Mother's Day is to enjoy some much needed and well deserved kid-free time, then recruit a friend, family member, or hire a babysitter to watch the kids while you get some time off. Don't be afraid to ask for help; you're absolutely entitled to a break with zero mom-guilt.

2. Focus On You Giphy Spend some time loving yourself and taking care of business. Fill your time with something you've been wanting to do, but haven't found the time. Take some time to focus on the things you're passionate about, take a class or spend some time journaling, just invest in yourself for once. Whatever your soul is aching for, do that.

3. Surround Yourself With Friends Giphy If you're in need of some girl time, why not do brunch with friends followed by a trip to the salon for a mani/pedi or a day at the spa with the girls? If you're lucky enough to get more than one day to for yourself, why not do a little Mother's Day weekend getaway?

4. Enjoy Some Alone Time Giphy Go to the movies alone, stay home and take a nap, make yourself a nice hot bubble bath, do a facial mask, and catch up on some of your favorite TV shows that you can't watch with the kid's in the house. Order some takeout and just enjoy some quiet alone time.

5. Work Out Giphy Do something that makes you feel good about yourself. Take a spin class or a hip-hop dance class. Go for a run to your favorite playlist, or go on a hike with some friends. Get a healthy glow on by taking one of your favorite fitness classes or try something new, because why the heck not. Plus, you never know who you're going to meet — just sayin'.

6. Buy Yourself Flowers Giphy I always feel better when I fill my space with some fresh flowers. Head to your local florist and pick out an assortment of your favorites. Put them somewhere in your house where you can see them and smell them often. It's a small gesture, but it makes a huge difference in your space and mood.

7. Enjoy Your Kids Giphy If spending Mother's Day with your kids is more your style or you aren't able to find a sitter, why not spend the day enjoying some quality time? It is called Mother's Day after all, so focus on time with your little creation — you made that. You should be proud of yourself. You can even find something you're interested in doing that you'd like to share with your child and make a special day of it. One of my favorite places to go on Mother's Day is the Conservatory Garden in Central Park. My mom went there with me for her first Mother's Day, and I went with my son for my first Mother's Day. Spend the day doing something fun outdoors and head to your favorite spot for lunch. All moms need a break sometimes, but other times what we really need is to enjoy some time with our kids.