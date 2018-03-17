Even though it may feel like it’s oh so far away, especially if you’re living in the northeast, spring will be here before you know it. And “officially” the first day of spring this year is March 20. Whether your particular place of residence’s weather decides to cooperate is iffy, it’s “scheduled” all the same. If you’re pregnant and your due date is on or around March 20, you may be wondering what does it mean to give birth on the first day of spring? How ironic that during a time of rebirth and growth you’ll be bringing a new life into the world. Will your baby’s favorite time of year be the springtime well into adulthood? Maybe your baby will be the ultimate “flower child,” or even just have a super green thumb. Other than it being slightly warmer when you leave the hospital, what else can you expect?

Officially called the “vernal” equinox — in the Northern Hemisphere at least — the first day of spring marks “the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator … from south to north,” according to a Telegraph article. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac online, the term “equinox” comes from two Latin words, which together mean “equal night.” And during the equinox, the length of day and the length of night are both “nearly” equal — 12 hours — all over the world, the almanac noted. “After the spring equinox, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the sun, which is why we start to get longer, sunnier days." Additionally, the first day of spring varies year to year, but will always be either March 19, 20, or 21. This year just so happens to be on the 20.

So what does this mean for your baby if they’re born on the first day of spring? According to TIME, if your baby is born in the springtime — March, April, or May — they’ll “score high on the hyperthymia scale.” While this sounds a lot like something bad, like hypothermia, this is actually an awesome thing. The article noted that hyperthymia is “general optimism — the ability to see every down as a prelude to an up, every market crash as a run-up to a boom.” Unfortunately, the article noted, they’re also more susceptible to clinical depression, the complete opposite of hyperthymia.

Your baby’s astrological sign would be a Pisces, right at the cut-off, as the Pisces date range falls between Feb. 19 and March 20. Astrology-zodiac-signs.com noted that his or her personality will be selfless, friendly, gentle, caring, and will have the capacity for great empathy and emotions. They’ll also be artistic, connected to music, generous, faithful, and wise. Weaknesses include being overly trusting, sad and fearful, and can even be more susceptible to being a victim or a martyr. Additionally, as they get older, they’ll be hopeless romantics, always put their friends and family first (above their own needs), and will live a “dreamy” lifestyle when it comes to careers and will like work where “their creative skills will come to the fore, even better if it’s for charity.”

In addition to welcoming a warm and comforting climate filled with growth and rebirth, if your baby is born on the first day of spring, it looks like their personality will match spring traits, including being romantic, having a “dreamy” lifestyle, and having a warm presence and sense of self. Plus, it will be nice to have a new season of change and growth for your family as the world warms up and becomes a bit more cheerful and bright — traits spring usually brings.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.