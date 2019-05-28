The Duggar baby boom has officially begun, and it feels like it's been a long time coming. The Counting On crew has several family members expecting babies right now, but one of the expectant moms has given birth to a baby girl and her name is gorgeous. For those wondering what Ivy means, Jessa Duggar's baby girl is lucky enough to have a name that is both unique and lovely at the same time.

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald are already parents to two little boys together, 3-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 2-year-old Henry Wilberforce; clearly, they were going to have to come up with an interesting name for her third child. Fortunately that didn't appear to be a problem for the couple. They welcomed their first daughter on Sunday, May 26, and named her Ivy Jane Seewald, according to Us Weekly.

Back when the Seewalds initially announced they were expecting their third child, the couple shared in a statement on their family's website that they were both thinking the new baby would be another boy, "From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

Of course they also said they would be excited to welcome a daughter, so that's a relief since that's exactly what they got. A sweet little girl.

A sweet little girl with a sweet little name, actually. According to SheKnows, the name Ivy is a British name that means "faithfulness." The name is also derived from the plant called ivy.

The website also shared Ivy's numerology prediction about the new Duggar baby's possible personality: "People with this name tend to be quiet, cooperative, considerate, sympathetic to others, adaptable, balanced and sometimes shy. They are trustworthy, respecting the confidences of others, and make excellent diplomats, mediators and partners. They are often very intuitive. They like detail and order, and often find change worrisome. They may sometimes feel insecure or restless."

Hopefully for Jessa and Ben some of this will turn out to be true because this sounds like a recipe for an easy child.

Of course right now little Ivy is just a few days old and her parents are still getting to know her. Jessa shared a statement with Us Weekly letting fans know the baby girl arrived safely, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces: "She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

Ivy will have lots and lots of people ready to adore her in the Duggar family. Not only does she have her brothers and her parents, but also loads of cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. And there are more to come in the near future so Ivy will have kids her own age to play with as well; Lauren and Josiah Duggar are expecting as are Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth and Kendra and Joe Duggar.

Jessa and Ben Seewald are in for a new adventure with their little girl, but I'm sure they're up for it. And I have to say, I really do love the name.